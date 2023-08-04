Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Erie

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) play game four of their six-game series tonight at UPMC Park in Erie. The Senators and SeaWolves are meeting for the third and final time this season. The teams split their series in May and then Erie took four of six from the Senators in June. Erie leads the season series 8-7. Overall Harrisburg is 45-53 and Erie is 53-44. RH Michael Cuevas is on the mound for the Senators opposed by RH Ty Madden for Erie.

LAST TIME OUT: One day after routing the SeaWolves, Erie returned the favor and routed the Senators 12-4. Harrisburg trailed 1-0 into the third when they scored four runs, two coming on a mammoth two-run home run by James Wood to give the Sens a 4-1 lead. At that point, it looked the Sens were off and running again. But Erie put an end to that by scoring in every inning from the fourth to the eighth, tallying 11 runs over the five innings to put the game away. Trey Lipscomb was a bright spot for the Sens with three hits.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After this six-game series in Erie, the Senators return home to face the Akron RubberDucks next week. It's the only visit this season by the RubberDucks to FNB Field. Their remaining schedule is this week at Erie; home vs Akron; at Richmond; home vs Reading; at Binghamton & Altoona; home vs Bowie. Including today, the Senators have 41 games remaining this season.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 52 players (27 pitchers & 25 position players). They've had 20 players make their double-A debut. There are 17 players on the current active roster that were originally drafted/signed by the Nationals.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has six players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#4 overall); #2 INF Brady House (#70 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#93 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #20 INF Trey Lipscomb; and #24 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood (#5 overall); #2 Hassell III; #3 House (#92 overall); #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

MLB REHAB: C Israel Pineda joins the Senators on a rehab from the Washington Nationals. Pineda was signed as an international free agent by the Nationals 7/2/2016. Last year he played in 67 games with Wilmington, 26 with the Senators and 6 with Rochester before joining the Nationals. He made his MLB debut on 9/11/2022. He went 1-for-13 with the Nationals. Pineda went on the IL in March due to a fractured right pinkie finger. While rehabbing his finger injury, he had a left oblique strain, which he is now rehabbing. In 11 rehab games with Wilmington, he batted .205 with a home run and 4 RBIs. He's the #23 prospect in the Nationals org according to MLB Pipeline.com.

IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (46-63) off yesterday, begins a series tonight in Cincinnati... Rochester (49-54) lost at Scranton/WB 6-5... Wilmington (41-56) lost to Hudson Valley 6-2... Fredericksburg (44-50) and Salem were postponed.

Tonight's Senators Starting Lineup:

1. Jacob Young, LF 2. Robert Hassell, III, RF 3. Trey Lipscomb, 1B 4. James Wood, CF 5. Brady House, 3B 6. Frankie Tostado, DH 7. Israel Pineda, C (MLB) 8. Jackson Cluff, SS 9. JT Arruda, 2B SP: Michael Cuevas

