Fitts Flourishes in Somerset's Skid-Snapping Shutout

The Somerset Patriots shut out the Akron RubberDucks by a score of 5-0 on Friday night at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

The win marked Somerset's eighth shutout win of the season and its first started by Richard Fitts.

After scoring five combined runs in the first three games of the series without a home run, Somerset scored five runs in Friday night's game alone, totaling two home runs.

The Patriots drew nine walks in the game, including three each by Elijah Dunham and Anthony Seigler.

RHP Richard Fitts (7.0 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K) earned his team-leading eighth win of the season in his third scoreless outing of the year.

The performance marked Fitts' 12th quality start of the season, leading all pitchers in Minor League Baseball.

After his Eastern League-leading 20th start of the season, Fitts now leads all minor league pitchers with 113.2 IP on the season, eclipsing his previous career-high mark of 112.

Fitts ends the night with an Eastern League-leading 123 strikeouts, which tie him for the 8th-most in Minor League Baseball. His 1.12 WHIP is also the lowest in the league, while his 3.56 ERA ranks 4th and his .230 AVG ranks 5th.

Over his last 13 starts dating back to May 24 @ Erie, Fitts is 7-2 with a 2.46 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, .205 BAA and 87 K compared to 18 BB in 80.1 IP.

C Ben Rice (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR, 2 BB, K) reached base three times and smacked his sixth Double-A home run of the season to give the Patriots a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning.

2B Max Burt (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, HR, 2B, K) collected his ninth multi-hit game of the season, along with his ninth home run of the season to cap Somerset's scoring at 5-0 in the sixth inning.

LHP Ryan Anderson (2.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, BB, K) finished Somerset's eighth shutout of the season with two hitless frames to end the game.

In nine Double-A appearances, Anderson has yet to allow a run over 12.2 IP with 14 K, 5 BB and 5 H.

