Binsanity Carter's Return Sparks Shutout Win

August 4, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Carter Bins returned from the injured list and swatted a two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie and lead Altoona to a 4-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona has won back-to-back games with a shutout for the first time since August 26-27, 2019 and have earned three shutout wins during the series. The Curve have shutout their opponent eight times this season.

After both teams got strong performances on the mound, the Curve broke through for four runs off Richmond reliever Mat Olsen (L, 0-1) in the eighth inning. Chavez Young started the rally with a walk and then Bins banged a 2-1 offering over the wall in left-center field to take a 2-0 lead. Following the home run Claudio Finol was hit by a pitch and scampered around the base paths to home when Jackson Glenn knocked a triple over the right fielder's head. Tsung-Che Cheng drove in Glenn with a single to left-center to give the Curve the 4-0 advantage.

Braxton Ashcraft took the ball first for Altoona, working three frames of two-hit ball with two walks and three strikeouts. Nick Dombkowski followed with two perfect innings of relief, needing just 14 pitches to record the six outs. Grant Ford added two innings with no hits allowed on a walk and a strikeout before Oliver Garcia earned his sixth win of the season, tossing the final two innings in the Curve win.

Cheng extended his hitting streak to 12 games, a season-long for a Curve batter. Cheng had two hits in the win for Altoona, his ninth multi-hit game at the Double-A level.

Fans holding tickets to Friday's game may exchange their ticket for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2023 home game because of a pair of delays totaling nearly :90 minutes at the outset of the game. Exchanges may be made in-person at the Curve box office or by phone at 877.99.CURVE.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Saturday with a 6:00 p.m. first pitch. RHP Aaron Shortridge takes the ball for the Curve against RHP Hayden Birdsong for Richmond. Pre-game coverage gets underway at 5:45 p.m. on Talk Radio 98.5 WRTA and online at www.bit.ly/CurveRadioNet.

The Curve are proud to celebrate our 25th Anniversary season in 2023. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.