Abel Leads Charge As Fightins Shut Out Goats

(Hartford, CT) - A strong night from Mick Abel and the Reading Fightin Phils (15-15, 43-55) pitching led them to a 6-0 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (12-17, 41-44) on Friday night. The win is Reading's fourth straight, giving them the series victory and also clinching the season series over Hartford.

Abel (W, 3-4) tossed 5.1 innings, scattering five hits and allowing no runs. The Phillies No. 2 Prospect walked three and struck out six Yard Goats. Tristan Garnett followed Abel and went 1.2 hitless innings in his Double-A debut, striking out four-of-the-five hitters he faced. Tommy McCollum and Keylan Killgore each posted scoreless frames out of the bullpen. R-Phils relievers combined to allow just one hit and strike out six, over 3.2 innings pitched.

Reading struck first in the top of the first. With runners on the corners, Ethan Wilson hit a single that scored Oliver Dunn to make it 1-0 Reading. The Fightin Phils then extended their lead to two when Casey Martin launched a home run to left in the fourth.

The R-Phils then put up a crooked number in the top of the fifth. Madison Stokes led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Oliver Dunn doubled to right to score Stokes. Matthew Kroon then singled up the middle to knock home Dunn. Martin then continued his strong night with a single to score Kroon and put Reading up 5-0.

Reading added another run in the seventh when Oliver Dunn launched his fourth home run of the week, continuing a stellar week for Dunn. His long ball made it 6-0 R-Phils, which would be the margin Reading won by.

Connor Van Scoyoc (L, 0-1) made his second start for Hartford and got tagged for five runs on eight hits in just 4.1 innings of work. Hartford's bullpen was strong again, allowing just one earned run over 4.2 innings tonight. So far this week, Hartford starting pitchers have allowed 22-earned runs across 16.2 innings of work, which is an 11.88 ERA.

Wilson and Martin each had two hits for the R-Phils. Matthew Kroon matched a season-high with four hits in a four-for-four night to also raise his team-leading average to .321. Oliver Dunn went two-for-five, scored three runs, had a double, homer, and two RBI. During the week, Dunn is 10-19 (.526), with four homers, 11 RBI, six runs, and seven extra-base hits.

Additionally, Reading's four-straight wins match a season-high, last accomplished from July 6th through the 14th. Also, Reading Manager Al Pedrique now moves within three wins from 1,000 in his Minor and Major League managerial career.

Reading and Hartford are back in action Saturday night at 6:10 p.m. LHP David Parkinson is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Tanner Gordon for Hartford. Video coverage is available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home Tuesday, August 15, to begin a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

