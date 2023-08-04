Carreras Has Four-Hit Night in Yard Goats' Loss

August 4, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- Julio Carreras collected four hits with three singles and a double while playing excellent defense throughout the game, as he compiled eight putouts and made several athletic plays in the Yard Goats 6-0 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Blake Goldsberry and Adam McKillican had notable performances out of the bullpen, as they combined for three-and-two-thirds innings while allowing no runs on just one hit and one walk.

Reading got on the scoreboard early, as they pushed across a run in the first inning. Jhailyn Ortiz worked a walk in front of Oliver Dunn, who dribbled a ball to first base and legged out a potential double play after the Yard Goats got the lead runner, Ortiz, at second base. With two outs in the inning, the Fightin Phils displayed their offensive tenacity. Matthew Kroon singled, putting runners on the corners for Ethan Wilson, who singled to right field to drive in Dunn and give Reading an early 1-0 lead.

Casey Martin extended the Fightin Phils' lead in the fourth inning. In a 1-0 ballgame with the early signs of a pitcher's duel ensuing, Martin led off the inning by homering to left center field. Heading to the fifth inning, Reading held onto a 2-0 advantage.

The Fightin Phils put together a big inning in the fifth frame, giving themselves a comfortable lead. Madison Stokes began the inning by bouncing a ball up the middle. In a miraculous effort, Yard Goats shortstop Julio Carreras made an outstanding diving play to his left, but the speedy Stokes hustled down the line for an infield single. Stokes then advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and two batters later, Dunn doubled to right field to drive in Stokes. Kroon continued to pass the baton by singling up the middle to score Dunn before Ethan Wilson perfectly placed a bunt down the right field line for an infield hit. The next batter, Casey Martin, did his best Kroon impersonation by singling to center and allowing Kroon to score. By the end of the inning, Reading had a 5-0 lead.

Dunn added some insurance for Reading in the seventh inning. After Hartford reliever Alec Barger got the leadoff man to flyout to center field, Dunn stepped up to the plate and homered to left center field, making it a 6-0 Reading lead heading into the eighth inning.

The Yard Goats and Reading Fightin Phils will play the fifth game of a six-game series on Saturday night (6:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. Tanner Gordon makes his second start for the Yard Goats seeking his second straight victory for Hartford. For Reading, David Parkinson toes the rubber for the Fightin Phils. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.