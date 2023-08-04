August 4, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 4, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







POWER SURGE NOT ENOUGH The Sea Dogs fell last night 13-7 to the Baysox last night. Tyler Dearden rocketed a two-RBI double (7) to right field to put Portland on the board first in the top of the second inning. Tyler McDonough scored Dearden with an RBI single to right field and the Sea Dogs took the 3-0 lead. Billy Cook evened the score in the bottom of the second with a three-run homer to left center field. Bowie claimed the 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of a two-RBI double from Dylan Beavers. Bowie scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning highlighted by back-to-back RBI singles from Jacob Teter and Beavers. Cook hit a grand slam to right center field to record his second homer of the night. Jud Fabian went back-to-back with a solo homer and the Baysox led 12-3. Blaze Jordan blasted his second homer of the series in the top of the eighth inning. The three-run shot marked his third home run at the Double-A level and cut the Bowie lead in half, 12-6. Greg Cullen hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to make it 13-6 Bowie. Dearden launched a solo homer in the top of the ninth to record his fourth home run of the season but Portland trailed, 13-7.

STRONG DAY AT THE PLATE FOR JORDAN AND DEARDEN Blaze Jordan blasted his second home run of the series and third at the Double-A level. Tyler Dearden extended a six-game hitting streak with a double in the second inning before a solo homer in the ninth inning.

DEARDEN IS ON A ROLL Outfielder Tyler Dearden is batting .353 with three doubles and six RBI in his last 10 games. He is currently on a six-game hitting streak with the Sea Dogs. This week in Bowie, he is four-for-eight with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

LUGO RETURNS FROM INJURED LIST Prior to yesterday's game, the Sea Dogs have activated infielder Matthew Lugo from the injured List. Lugo is hitting .239 with Portland in 59 games and is currently tied for the team lead with 18 doubles.

GAMBRELL NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Grant Gambrell has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. He tossed seven scoreless innings holding the Richmond Flying Squirrels to three hits and one walk while striking out eight in a 12-0 Sea Dogs victory on Friday, July 28th. Gambrell joined the Sea Dogs on May 18th from High-A Greenville. In 12 starts for the Sea Dogs, he has produced a 4-2 record with a 3.12 ERA and ranks second on the team with 72 strikeouts in 69.1 innings.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 4, 2007 - Cory Keylor became the second player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. Keylor tripled in his first at bat, then doubled, singled and finally homered in his fifth at bat, going 4-for-5 on the night. The Sea Dogs won the game, 18-7 against the Senators in Harrisburg and picked up their 1,000th victory in team history.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell takes the mound for Portland tonight. In his last outing on July 28th at Richmond, he tossed 7.0 shutout innings. Gambrell allowed just three hits while walking one and striking out eight. He has allowed just two earned runs in his last three starts (19.0 innings).

