Matt Filipe Re-Assigned to Maine

April 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Forward Matt Filipe has been re-assigned from the Providence Bruins to the Maine Mariners, by the Boston Bruins. Filipe, a third-year pro and a Massachusetts native, has not yet played this season.

A 25-year-old forward from Newton, MA, Filipe was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016 NHL Entry Draft in the third round, 67th overall. He played collegiately at Northeastern University, where he was an alternate captain in his senior season of 2019-20.

The Bruins originally signed Filipe to an entry-level contact in August of 2020, and he began his professional career with Providence in the 2020-21 season. He played in 17 AHL games that season, recording five points (2 goals, 3 assists), also seeing three ECHL games with the Jacksonville Icemen - posting a goal and an assist. He returned to Providence in 2021-22 and skated in 59 games, scoring 10 goals, and adding seven assists. He also appeared in two playoff games for the P-Bruins.

The Mariners play three home games this week to finish the regular season. First up, the Trois-Rivieres Lions come to Portland on Wednesday for a 7 PM faceoff. It's "Ghostbusters Night," with Maine Comic & Toy Con featuring costumed characters and the Ghostbusters car. The Mariners conclude the regular season with "Fan Appreciation Weekend" on Saturday, April 15th and Sunday, April 16th against the Norfolk Admirals.

More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions. Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Playoff Packs are now on sale for the North Division Semifinals against the Reading Royals. They include two regular season April ticket vouchers, two first round playoff vouchers, and an exclusive Mariners playoff hat, all for just $100. Times and dates of playoff games are to be announced. Information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

