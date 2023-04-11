ECHL Transactions - April 11

April 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 11, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Daniel Winslow, F

Jared Christy, F

Newfoundland:

Adam Dawe, F

Adam Samuelsson, D

Matthew Sredl, D

Reading:

Sam Hu, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Jake Theut, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Cincinnati:

Add James Hardie, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Austin Eastman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Add Matt Filipe, F assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve

Delete Owen Norton, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)

Newfoundland:

Add Adam Dawe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Reading:

Add Zayde Wisdom, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Savannah:

Add Nick Tuzzolino, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

South Carolina:

Add Jarid Lukosevicius, F returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Bear Hughes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/8)

Delete Robbie Stucker, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Tarek Baker, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Brett Beauvais, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G activated from reserve

Add Matthew Barron, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve

Delete Cole Gallant, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)

Delete Santino Centorame, D recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)

Utah:

Add Kyle Betts, F returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on reserve

Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)

Wheeling:

Add Oskar Autio, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)

Delete Louie Roehl, D loaned to Hartford

