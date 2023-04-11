ECHL Transactions - April 11
April 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 11, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Daniel Winslow, F
Jared Christy, F
Newfoundland:
Adam Dawe, F
Adam Samuelsson, D
Matthew Sredl, D
Reading:
Sam Hu, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Jake Theut, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Cincinnati:
Add James Hardie, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Austin Eastman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Add Matt Filipe, F assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve
Delete Owen Norton, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)
Newfoundland:
Add Adam Dawe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Reading:
Add Zayde Wisdom, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Savannah:
Add Nick Tuzzolino, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas
South Carolina:
Add Jarid Lukosevicius, F returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Bear Hughes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/8)
Delete Robbie Stucker, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Tarek Baker, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Brett Beauvais, D returned from bereavement/family leave
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G activated from reserve
Add Matthew Barron, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve
Delete Cole Gallant, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)
Delete Santino Centorame, D recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)
Utah:
Add Kyle Betts, F returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on reserve
Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)
Wheeling:
Add Oskar Autio, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)
Delete Louie Roehl, D loaned to Hartford
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - April 11 - ECHL
- Forward Jarid Lukosevicius Returned to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kyle Betts Returns to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Crone Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Allen Americans
- Allen's Crone Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Zayde Wisdom Assigned to Royals by Flyers - Reading Royals
- Matt Filipe Re-Assigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 26 - Idaho Steelheads
- One Last Wild Weekend Before the Playoffs - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tyler Wall Earns Second ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Wall Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Goaltender Drew Deridder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Jets Recall Cormier from K-Wings, Assigned to Moose - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.