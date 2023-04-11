Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 26

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) enter the final week of the season with three games in Rapid City and need just one win and two standings points to set league records in those categories.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Apr. 12 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 14 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 15 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD VS. RAPID CITY THIS SEASON

Series Record Leading Scorer Goals For Power Play

Idaho Steelheads 8-2-0-1 11GP, P. Kudla (1-11-12) 46 (8/36) 22.2%

Rapid City Rush 2-8-0-0 11GP, M. Coatta (2-5-7) 23 (3/36) 8.3%

Date Result Record First Goal PP PK SF SA IDH GOALIE (SV/GA) RC GOALIE (SV/GA)

Nov. 2 Idaho, 3-2 (H) 1-0-0-0 IDH 0/2 3/3 36 27 Kupsky (25/2) Chechelev(33/3)

Nov. 4 Idaho, 4-1 (H) 2-0-0-0 RC 0/7 7/7 42 28 Kupsky (27/1) Chechelev (38/3)

Nov. 5 Idaho, 5-0 (H) 3-0-0-0 IDH 2/5 2/2 27 32 Kupsky (27/0) Carlson (27/5)

Nov. 9 Rapid City, 4-2 (A) 3-1-0-0 RC 1/2 3/3 34 32 Kupsky (28/3) Chechelev (32/2)

Nov. 11 Idaho, 4-2 (A) 4-1-0-0 RC 0/1 1/2 34 34 Scheel (32/2) Chechelev (30/3)

Nov. 12 Rapid City, 4-3 SO (A) 4-1-0-1 RC 1/3 4/4 41 36 Poirier (32/3) Chechelev (38/2)

Dec. 14 Idaho, 4-1 (H) 5-1-0-1 IDH 0/2 1/1 29 31 Poirier (30/1) Chechelev (25/3)

Dec. 16 Idaho, 5-2 (H) 6-1-0-1 IDH 1/3 5/6 40 35 Scheel (33/2) Carlson (6/3), Chechelev (29/2)

Dec. 17 Idaho, 5-1 (H) 7-1-0-1 IDH 1/4 3/3 35 37 Poirier (36/1) Carlson (30/5)

Jan. 20 Idaho, 7-1 (A) 8-1-0-1 IDH 0/2 2/2 40 25 Poirier (24/1) Chechelev (33/7)

Jan. 21 Rapid City, 5-4 (A) 8-2-0-1 IDH 2/5 1/3 34 32 Scheel (27/5) Carlson (30/4)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Apr. 5 Idaho (3) vs. Utah (2) OT Highlights Full Recap Box Score

Ty Pelton-Byce scored 20 seconds into overtime while Cody Haiskanen finished with a career high two goals and an assist. Dylan Wells made 31 saves on 33 shots in his Steelheads debut.

Friday, Apr. 7 Idaho (2) vs. Utah (1) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

Idaho trailed 1-0 heading into the third period. A.J. White scored short-handed at 7:33 and then helped setup the game winning goal from Wade Murphy with 3:22 left in regulation. Adam Scheel made 27 saves on 28 shots.

Saturday, Apr. 8 Idaho (3) at Utah (2) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

The Steelheads tied the ECHL record for most wins in a season picking up their 56th in game 69. Idaho trailed 2-1 after the first period but received second period goals from Jade Miller and Ryan Dmowski in the win. Dylan Wells allowed two goals on the first five shots but then stopped 23 consecutive in between the pipes.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. XYZ - Idaho Steelheads (56-10-1-2, 115pts, 0.833)

2. Allen Americans (36-30-2-1, 75pts, 0.543)

3. Kansas City Mavericks (31-30-6-2, 70pts, 0.507)

4. Wichita Thunder (32-32-6-0, 70pts, 0.500)

5. Utah Grizzlies (32-33-4-0, 68pts, 0.493)

6. Rapid City Rush (32-33-4-0, 68pts, 0.493)

7. Tulsa Oilers (22-38-8-1, 53pts, 0.384)

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN

GAMES PLAYED GAMES REMAINING

Utah Grizzlies 18 (14-4-0-0)

Rapid City Rush 11 (8-2-0-1) 3 (3A)

Wichita Thunder 7 (5-1-1-0)

Tulsa Oilers 6 (4-1-0-1)

Allen Americans 8 (8-0-0-0)

Kansas City Mavericks 5 (4-1-0-0) 3 (3H)

Worcester Railers 3 (3-0-0-0)

Maine Mariners 3 (3-0-0-0)

Orlando Solar Bears 3 (3-0-0-0)

Iowa Heartlanders 2 (2-0-0-0)

RECENT INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

April 7: A.J. White scored his 20th goal of the season, the second time reaching the 20-goal plateau in his career. It was his 86th as a Steelhead tying Mark Derlago (2009-10) for second all-time in the Steelheads ECHL era. He also recorded an assist for his 200th career professional assist.

April 5: Everett Sheen coached in his 200th game as Head Coach of the Steelheads.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#3 Nick Canade is four games shy of 100 pro games.

#7 Owen Headrick is one goal shy of becoming the all-time single season leader in goals (15) amongst Idaho ECHL modern era defenders. He is five goals shy of tying Rob Dumas (19, 1998-99) for most goals by a defenseman in franchise history.

#11 Justin Ducharme is four games shy of 100 pro games.

#18 A.J. White is two assists shy of 200 ECHL assists.

#43 Matt Register is one goal shy of 100 career ECHL goals.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#6 Wade Murphy is third in the ECHL at (+36) and has points in four of his last nine games (4-1-5), nine of his last 15 (8-2-10) including seven goals in his last 13. Over his last 31 games he has (13-20-23).

#7 Owen Headrick is first amongst ECHL defensemen in points (53) and tied for first in goals (14). He is tied for second amongst defenders in power-play goals (6) and tied for fourth in power-play points (24). He is tied for third amongst ECHL rookies in man advantage points. He is tied fifth in the league at (+34). He has points in seven of his last 14 games (1-8-9), 10 of his last 19 (2-12-14), 13 of his last 23 (3-14-17), 23 of his last 36 (6-24-30), 40 of his last 54 (14-35-48), and at least one point in 40 of 58 games including longest point streak by a defenseman in the league this season, 14 games from Nov.11-Dec. 14 (8G, 11A).

#11 Justin Ducharme has points in five of his last eight games (2-3-5), 12 of his last 24 (7-7-14) including 10 goals in his last 29 games. He has points in 19 of his last 43 games (12-12-24). He has a point in 23 of 40 games.

#15 Ryan Dmowski is tied for 14th in points (65) and tied for 9th in goals (29) in the ECHL. He has points in five of his last nine games (3-4-7), seven of his last 15 (7-4-11), nine of his last 17 (8-6-14), 15 of his last 26 games (10-10-20), 17 of his last 30 games (12-10-22), 18 of his last 32 (13-11-24), 19 of his last 34 (13-12-25), 20 of his last 36 (13-14-27), 23 of his last 40 (15-16-31). He has a point in 43 of 69 games and a goal in 24.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has points in seven of his last nine games (6-7-13) including goals in three of his last five, five of his last eight, and four multi-point games. He has points in 11 of his last 18 games (10-10-20).

#18 A.J. White has points in seven of his last 13 games (2-7-9), nine of his last 17 (3-7-10), 18 of his last 33 (10-14-24). He has points in 22 of his last 40 games (14-17-31), 26 of his last 50 (18-21-39), and 28 of his last 52 (18-23-41). Over his last 60 games he has tallied a point in 33 games (18-28-46).

#19 Justin Misiak has points in five of his last nine games (2-4-6), nine of his last 14 (4-8-12) including three multi point games, and 11 of his last 19 (7-10-17) including five multi-point games.

#26 Jade Miller has points in five of his last 10 games (3-4-7) and points in six of his last 12 (3-5-8).

#27 Jack Becker has points in five of his last nine games (2-3-5).

#29 Willie Knierim has points/ goals in three of his last 11 games (3-1-4), goals/points in seven of his last 20 games (7-2-9). He has 11 goals in his last 24 games including points in 18 of his last 36 games (14-10-24).

#31 Rémi Poirier is third in the ECHL amongst save percentage (.928) and goals against-average (2.07). He is tied for sixth in wins (19) and shutouts (3).

#35 Adam Scheel has won 11 of his last 12 games and 16 of his last 18 dating back to Jan. 28. He leads the ECHL in save percentage (.931), shutouts (5), and tied for first in goals against-average (1.99). He is second in wins (27).

#37 Zane Franklin has points in eight of his last 11 games (5-4-9).

#43 Matt Register leads the ECHL at (+53) and all defenseman in assists (43) while tied for second in points (51). He has been an even or plus rating in 55 of 65 games. He has points in seven of his last 12 games (2-8-10) including three multi-point games, 14 of his last 21 (3-16-19), 20 of his last 29 games (3-24-27) and 27 of his last 44 games (7-29-36).

#47 Patrick Kudla is fifth amongst ECHL defensemen in points (49), third in assists (41) and tied for fourth at (+32). He has points in four of his last eight games (2-7-9) and a point in 30 of 56 games.

#51 Dawson Barteaux has points in three of his last eight games (0-6-6) with two assists in each three games, points in five of his last 12 (1-6-7), eight of his last 18 games (1-10-12) and 11 of his last 23 (2-12-14).

#74 Cody Haiskanen is second amongst ECHL skaters at (+50). He has points in five of his last 11 games (3-4-7) and points in eight of his last 17 games (4-6-10).

#77 Jordan Kawaguchi has points in five of his last 13 games (4-8-12) including three multi-point games, seven of his last 19 (5-10-15) including four multi-point games, 10 of his last 23 (8-14-22) including seven multi-point outings.

TEAM NOTES

COME FROM BEHIND WINS

Idaho is (5-7) when trailing after two periods of play this season. In the same situation last season the Steelheads were (0-18-2).

FOLLOWING A REULATION LOSS

Idaho is (10-0) when following a regulation loss this season outscoring their opponents 40-9 while posting four shutouts.

LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

Idaho has a 40-point lead in the Mountain Division, 12-point lead on the Western Conference and entire league.

END OF A STREAK

Idaho saw their win streak end at 10 games on Mar. 31, their second longest winning streak of the season, where they outscored their opponents 49-20 during the span. They had scored five or more goals in seven of the 10 games and held their opponents to, two or fewer in six of the 10. The Steelheads have had five winning streaks this year of five or more games. The longest win streak of their year is 12 games from Dec. 9-Jan. 4 where Idaho outscored the opposition 58-15.

HOME COOKIN

Idaho saw their home win streak end at 16 games on Mar. 31 which dated back to Jan. 14 where they outscored their opponents 73-23. They had scored four or more goals in 12 of the 16 games while holding opponents to, two or fewer goals in 11 of the 16. Idaho is (30-4-0-0) at the Idaho Central Arena this year, one win shy of setting the ECHL record for home wins in a season. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in 25 of the first 36 games in Boise. There were 34 sellouts including 33 straight.

GOAL DIFFERENTIALS

Idaho has scored the most goals for (278) and allowed the fewest (144) for a +134 goal differential. They have the best goal differential in all three periods.

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho has scored the most goals for this season (278) averaging (4.03) per game. Last season the Steelheads scored (216) goals in 72 games. Idaho has scored five or more goals in seven of the last 14 games, 10 of their last 18, and 13 of their last 26. They have scored four or more goals in 30 of their last 51 games and five or more in 28 of their last 55. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in 42 games this year posting a record of (40-1-1) when doing so.

PUCKS STOP AT THE STEELHEADS NET

Idaho has allowed the fewest goals this season (144) averaging just (2.09) per game against. The Steelheads have held their opponent to two or fewer goals in four straight games and eight of the last eleven. The Steelheads have held their opponent to two or fewer goals in 44 of the first 69 games posting a record of (42-2) when doing so. Idaho leads the ECHL with 11 shutouts.

DEPTH IN SCORING

14 different players have double digits in goals while 18 different skaters have 20+ points. Of the 24 skaters to play for Idaho this year 22 have scored at least one goal while 22 have double digits in points.

ONE GOAL GAMES

Idaho has played in the second fewest one goal games this season in the ECHL at just (21GP, 14-4-1-2) with 13 of the last 21 having being decided by one goal, including five straight.

DEFENSIVE SCORING

The Steelheads have produced the most points from the blueline in the entire ECHL (43-190-232). Last year Idaho had (31-139-170) from the backend.

INSIDE THE TOP FIVE IN SPECIAL TEAMS

Idaho ranks fifth on the power-play (57/248, 23.2%) and went 0-for-6 last week in the three-game series against Utah and have not scored a man advantage goal in four straight games (0/9). The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in seven of the last 12 games (10/36, 27.8%), 10 of the last 15 games (12/47, 25.5%), 11 of the last 18, 16 of their last 31 games and in 39 of their first 69 games including 14 multi-power play goal games. Idaho is second on the penalty kill (200/237, 84.4%) and went 5-for-5 in the three games vs. Utah and have not surrendered a man advantage score against in six straight games (13/13). They have allowed a power-play goal in just two of the last 10 games (23/27, 85.2%). They have allowed a power-play goal against in just 25 games this season including 10 multi-man advantage goal games.

SCORING FIRST

Idaho has scored first 44 times this season, third most in the league, and have a record of (37-5-1-1) when scoring first. The Steelheads have scored first in six of the last eight games after surrendering the first tally in four straight. They have scored first in 15 of their last 20 and 20 of their last 26.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (29)

Assists: Matt Register (43)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (65)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+53)

PIMS: Wade Murphy (62)

PPGs: Ryan Dmowski (9)

SHGs: A.J. White (3)

GWGs: Wade Murphy (7)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (297)

Wins: Adam Scheel (27)

GAA: Adam Scheel (1.99)

SV%: Adam Scheel (.931)

