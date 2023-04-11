Kyle Betts Returns to Grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Kyle Betts returns to the Utah Grizzlies after he was released from the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Betts appeared in 40 games with Belleville this season, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. Betts had a +1 rating and took 33 shots for the Senators. This season Betts has appeared in 2 games with the Grizzlies, scoring 1 assist and taking 3 shots.

Last year Betts appeared in 5 regular season games, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. Betts scored his first professional goal in his debut with Utah on March 30, 2022. Kyle appeared in all 18 games in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs for the Grizzlies and he scored 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) and a +4 rating.

The Grizzlies have 3 games left in the regular season as they make a run to the playoffs. Utah hosts Tulsa this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7 pm. Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night and Star Wars Night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

