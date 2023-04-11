Americans Crone Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

April 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, are proud to announce that Hank Crone has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week.

Hank Crone had a huge week with 13 points (7 goals and 6 assists), to lead the Americans to a 3-0-1 record that included his third hat trick of the season.

Crone leads the ECHL in points this season with 105, and goals with 49. The Dallas, Texas native is in his rookie season in the ECHL and his first with the Americans.

Before turning pro this season, Cone played college hockey at the University of Denver for two seasons and one at Northern Michigan.

The Americans return to action tomorrow night at home against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.