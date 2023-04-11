Allen's Crone Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Hank Crone of the Allen Americans is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 3-9.

Crone scored seven goals and added six assists for 13 points in four games last week.

The 25-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 6-5 overtime loss to Savannah on Wednesday, scored two goals and added two assists in a 6-2 win over the Ghost Pirates on Friday, a hat trick and an assist in a 5-3 win over Savannah on Saturday and a goal and assist in a 5-2 victory at Tulsa on Sunday.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Crone leads the ECHL with 49 goals and 105 points while ranking third with 56 assists in 66 games this season.

Prior to turning pro, Crone posted 81 points (26g-55a) in 111 career collegiate games at Boston University, the University of Denver and Northern Michigan University and had 179 points (62g-117a) in 232 career games with Fargo and Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Hank Crone, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner-Up: Pavel Gogolev, Newfoundland (3 gp, 7g, 1a, 8 pts.).

Also Nominated: Lee Lapid (Cincinnati), Brett Kemp (Greenville), Seamus Malone (Indy), Matheson Iacopelli (Jacksonville), A.J. Vanderhook (Kansas City), Stepen Timofeyev (Norfolk), Max Newton (Reading), Max Humitz (South Carolina), Andrew Sturtz (Toledo) and Matt Koopman (Wheeling).

