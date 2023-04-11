Forward Jarid Lukosevicius Returned to the Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Jarid Lukosevicius will rejoin the Stingrays ahead of the final week of the 2022-23 regular season.

Lukosevicius, 28, opened the season with the Stingrays, where he appeared in two games and scored four points on two goals and two assists. Following the Stingrays' opening weekend, Lukosevicius signed a professional tryout contract with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League, suiting up for 52 games and recording 13 points on seven goals and six assists. Lukosevicius recorded his first professional hat trick on December 2nd in a 6-4 win over the Syracuse Crunch.

The native of Squamish, BC has appeared in 160 career AHL games and has totaled 42 points on 24 goals and 18 assists with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Abbotsford Canucks, and Belleville Senators.

Prior to turning pro, Lukosevicius played four seasons at the University of Denver, tallying 105 points on 62 goals and 43 assists in 158 games. Lukosevicius helped the Pioneers to a 2017 NCAA National Championship behind a hat trick in the title game and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four.

The Stingrays open the final week of the regular season tomorrow, April 12th, as the Savannah Ghost Pirates come to town for the final time this year beginning at 7:05 p.m. It's pack the house night where every ticket is only $10 and parking is free!

