Zayde Wisdom Assigned to Royals by Flyers

April 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday that forward Zayde Wisdom has been reassigned to the club by the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

Wisdom, 20, previously played three games this season for the Royals when he was reassigned to Reading on January 11. He recorded his first ECHL point and ECHL career multi-point game (2a) in his debut on January 11 in Wheeling. Wisdom joins forward Evan Barratt and defenseman Mason Millman as three NHL-contracted players on the Royals' roster.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Wisdom has scored three goals and seven assists in 45 games with Lehigh Valley this season. He recently scored his third goal of the season with the Phantoms on February 15 against the Charlotte Checkers.

In the 2020-21 season, Wisdom became the youngest player in Phantoms' franchise history when he debuted at just shy of 18 years and 7 months. He scored seven goals with 11 assists for 18 points in 28 games in that debut campaign with Lehigh Valley including back-to-back two-goal contests in just his third and fourth games of his professional career. Wisdom's 2021-22 season was delayed with Lehigh Valley due to off-season shoulder surgery. That season, he returned to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL where he scored nine goals and 29 assists for 38 points in 43 games.

The 5'11" right wing was a Round 4 selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The Royals return home to host the Admirals in the season series finale on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring deals on tickets, concessions, and the final Post-Game Party of the regular season at the Cheers American Bistro Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.