Jets Recall Cormier from K-Wings, Assigned to Moose

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) have recalled goaltender Evan Cormier and assigned him to the Manitoba Moose (AHL).

Cormier, 25, went 10-20-3 with a 3.19 goals-against average (GAA), a .908 save percentage (S%) and one shutout in 35 games played for the K-Wings this season. The netminder also earned the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honor for his play from October 24 thru October 30.

Last season, Cormier compiled an 8-3-3 record alongside a 2.72 GAA with a .905 S% and one shutout in 14 games played with Manitoba. The Bowmanville, Ont. native also played for the Newfoundland Growlers (17-7-2) in 2021-22, amassing a 2.94 GAA with a .899 S% and one shutout in 26 games played.

The 6-foot 3-inch, 201-pound, goaltender has split time between Manitoba & Binghamton (AHL) over the past four seasons, owning an AHL record of 18-24-7 with a 3.15 GAA to go along with a .895 S% and two shutouts. Cormier was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth-round (105th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Kalamazoo's next game is against the Fort Wayne Komets (33-28-4-3) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

