K-Wings Sign Rookie Goaltender Drew Deridder
April 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the signing of rookie goaltender Drew DeRidder.
DeRidder, 22, is a Fenton, MI native that went 13-9-4 with a 2.53 goals-against average (GAA), a .899 save percentage (S%) and four shutouts in 30 games played during his fifth-year senior season for the University of North Dakota in 2022-23.
The 5-foot 11-inch goaltender spent the previous four seasons with Michigan State University, sporting a 2.93 GAA, a .912 S% and two shutouts in 70 games played for the Spartans from 2018-2022.
Kalamazoo's next game is against the Fort Wayne Komets (33-28-4-3) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Catch every game at FloHockey.com or tune in to the home of the K-Wings FM 106.9 & AM 590 WKZO.
