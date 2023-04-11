K-Wings Sign Rookie Goaltender Drew Deridder

April 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the signing of rookie goaltender Drew DeRidder.

DeRidder, 22, is a Fenton, MI native that went 13-9-4 with a 2.53 goals-against average (GAA), a .899 save percentage (S%) and four shutouts in 30 games played during his fifth-year senior season for the University of North Dakota in 2022-23.

The 5-foot 11-inch goaltender spent the previous four seasons with Michigan State University, sporting a 2.93 GAA, a .912 S% and two shutouts in 70 games played for the Spartans from 2018-2022.

Kalamazoo's next game is against the Fort Wayne Komets (33-28-4-3) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Catch every game at FloHockey.com or tune in to the home of the K-Wings FM 106.9 & AM 590 WKZO.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.