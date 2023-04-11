South Carolina's Wall Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
April 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Tyler Wall of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 27-April 2. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.
Wall went 2-0-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .941 in two appearances last week.
The 25-year-old made 39 saves in a 2-1 win at Greenville on Thursday and turned aside 25 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory over Florida on Saturday.
Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Wall is 21-10-1 in 33 appearances with the Stingrays this season. He is tied for ninth in the ECHL with a 2.63 goals-against average and is tied for 14th with a .910 save percentage. Wall enters the final week of the regular season with 10 consecutive wins.
A native of Leamington, Ontario, Wall has seen action in 41 career ECHL games with South Carolina and Jacksonville posting an overall record of 26-13-1 with three shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of. 909. He has also appeared in 15 career AHL games with Hartford.
Prior to turning pro, Wall saw action in 103 career games at UMass-Lowell where he went 58-34-10 with nine shutouts, a 2.28 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918.
Also Nominated: Shane Starrett (Kansas City), Sebastian Cossa (Toledo) and Brad Barone (Wheeling).
