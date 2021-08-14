Matt Canterino Activated from Injured List

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the return of Minnesota Twins pitching prospect Matt Canterino from the injured list. He rejoins the Kernels after a successful rehab assignment with the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. This roster move is announced in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins as disseminated by Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Canterino, who is the No. 7 prospect in the organization according to The Athletic, Baseball America, and MLB Pipeline, tossed two perfect innings Sunday for Fort Myers against the Dunedin Blue Jays. Before his stint on the injured list, the right-hander went 1-0 with a 1.00 earned run average across four Kernels starts while striking out 35 of 68 batters faced. Canterino was the 54th pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft and taken by the Minnesota Twins within the second round out of Rice University.

With this transaction, Cedar Rapids now has a roster consisting of 28 active players along with eight men on the injured list and one individual on the restricted list.

At this time, Canterino is the probable pitcher for the Kernels in Sunday's series finale with the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park. Up next for Cedar Rapids is Saturday's 6:35 p.m. tilt with right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, -.--) starting versus right-hander Miles Mikolas (0-0, -.--) who is on rehab assignment from the St. Louis Cardinals. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will broadcast the game on www.kernels.com.

