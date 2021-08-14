Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge Canceled

August 14, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Green and Gold Charity Softball Challenge featuring Aaron Jones and Za'Darius Smith has been canceled. It was scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 15 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Fans who had tickets to the event will be given a full refund. Fans with tickets will be contacted in the next week to confirm refund details.

The Donald Driver Softball Game presented by Network Health is still on as planned with a sold-out stadium on Sunday, August 22. That game will take place at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium with a 1:05pm start time.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 14, 2021

Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge Canceled - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.