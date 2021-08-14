Roster Transactions: Sawyer, Peralta Jr. Promoted, Nuts Add Debuting Pair of Pitchers

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Dalton Sawyer and Infielder/Outfielder Elvis Peralta, Jr., promoted to Double-A Midland

- Pitchers Jack Owen and Kyle Virbitsky assigned to the Lugnuts to begin their professional careers

- Note that infielder Drew Swift has switched to No. 7

Sawyer, 27, had made one appearance earlier this season with Midland. In 33 appearances with the Lugnuts, the southpaw whiffed 62 batters in 38 innings, limiting the opposition to a .203 average.

Peralta, Jr., 24, makes his first appearance in Double-A after a brief stint with Triple-A Las Vegas earlier this year. He finishes with a .216 average in Lansing, though his bat had caught fire as of late with doubles in his last five games and was slashing .357/.455/.536 in August. In his final game with the Lugnuts, he went 3-for-4 on Friday night with a walk, two singles, a double and three steals of second base.

6-foot-2 left-hander Owen, 23, was signed as an undrafted free agent from Auburn University, where he led the Tigers in innings pitched (51) and strikeouts (49) this past season. As a sophomore, he posted a team-leading 2.75 ERA and started the Tigers' College World Series opener against Mississippi State. Owen is a native of Aliso Viejo, California.

6-foot-7 right-hander Virbitsky, 22, was drafted in the 17th round in 2021 from Penn State, where he was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and All-Academic Big Ten, graduating with a degree in supply chain management and information systems. In 77 2/3 innings this past college baseball season, he struck out 88 batters while walking just 20. Virbitsky is a native of Media, Pennsylvania.

Owen is scheduled to start Sunday's 1:05 p.m. series finale vs. Dayton, with Virbitsky following in relief.

The Lansing Lugnuts (42-46) play the fifth game in a six-game series tonight against the Dayton Dragons (High-A - Cincinnati; 47-41) at Jackson Field. For more information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

