Anthony Prato Transferred to Kernels

August 14, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, announce that Anthony Prato has been added to the active roster after being reinstated from the seven-day injured list of the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels following the completion of his rehab assignment with the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Twins. Brian Maloney, Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations, disseminated the move.

Prato recently participated in five games for the FCL Twins this month. He made his first 28 appearances this season with the Mighty Mussels before landing on the seven-day injured list in June. The Staten Island, New York native was a part of the 2019 Kernels featuring one outing in the Midwest League's Western Division Championship Series. Prato was drafted by the Twins out of the University of Connecticut in the seventh round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

The Kernels now have 27 active players on the roster along with eight individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Dozer Park as Cedar Rapids continues its six-game road series at Peoria. Kernels right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, -.--) will face St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas (0-0, -.--). Mikolas is with the Chiefs on rehab assignment. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will have the call on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids will host its next six-game homestand from Tuesday, August 17 through Sunday, August 22. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.