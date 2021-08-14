Duo of Ward, Taylor Stays Hot in 13-2 Win

APPLETON, WI - The Great Lakes Loons offense exploded Saturday night, plating 13 runs on 16 hits against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, taking game five at Fox Cities Stadium, 13-2. Carson Taylor and Ryan Ward both finished with three hits in five trips to the plate, combining to plate five of the 13 runs. Hyun-il Choi made his third start with Great Lakes, finishing an out shy of his second quality start. In 4 2/3 innings, Choi tallied five strikeouts, allowing a run on three hits, and walking his first batter as a Loons pitcher.

Relieving Choi for the final out of the fifth and lasting through the seventh, Mike Mokma (W, 3-4) struck out three batters and walked one in his scoreless middle innings. Wisconsin starter Justin Jarvis allowed five runs on five hits, walking two batters in 1 2/3 innings in his Saturday start. The Loons forced the Rattlers into their bullpen early in Saturday's contest with three pitchers needed by the middle of the third inning.

Every Loons starter finished Saturday's game with a hit, with five multi-hit games. As a unit, the Loons finished 16-43 at the plate for a combined team batting average of .372. All but one Loons finished with at least one RBI, with Ward scoring three and Taylor bringing in two.

Great Lakes led Saturday's ballgame 9-0 after three innings of play at Fox Cities Stadium, setting the tone in the early moments for what was in store in game five. Most impressive, the top four Loons hitters of Ward, Taylor, Andy Pages and Eddys Leonard ended with no strikeouts.

Along with Ward, Zac Ching and Deacon Liput homered in the Saturday win, extending the team total to 135 this season. Earlier in the Wisconsin series on August 11, the Loons hit number 128 to set a new franchise record with team HRs in a single-season, topping the 2010 record set with 127 longballs.

Edward Cuello made his second appearance of the week and his third in a Loons uniform with two silent innings in the Saturday win. Inheriting two runners with no outs in the eighth inning, Cuello benefited from a ground out, then a double play on a caught line drive from his Loons defense to get him into the ninth. Cuello finished with no walks, hits, runs, or strikeouts.

The Loons finished 6-for-17 with runners in scoring position, and held Wisconsin 1-for-7 in the same stat. 21 hoe runs have been recorded this week, with 13 belonging to Great Lakes.

Great Lakes and Wisconsin end their first six-game series Sunday at Fox Cities Stadium with a 2:05 P.M. EDT first-pitch time. The Loons and Rattlers will face off in six games to end the regular season at Dow Diamond in the final week of the regular season. Great Lakes sends Clayton Beeter for a Sunday start, and will be opposed by Wisconsin right-hander Freisis Adames. Coverage begins on ESPN 100.9 FM with the Loons On-Deck Circle, Built by Three Rivers.

Following Sunday's finale, the Loons return to Dow Diamond on Tuesday, August 18 to begin a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

