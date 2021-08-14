College Home Run Champ Mat Nelson Joins Dragons

DAYTON, OHIO - Mat Nelson, who led the nation in home runs at Florida State University in 2021, has been assigned to the Dayton Dragons. Nelson, winner of the Johnny Bench Award and Buster Posey Award this year (given to the top catcher in the country) was the Reds supplemental first round draft pick (Competitive Balance A round), the 35th overall selection in the 2021 draft.

Nelson, the Atlanta Coast Conference Player of the Year and a 1st Team All-American in 2021, joins the Reds first pick in the draft, shortstop Matt McLain out of UCLA, as a new member of the Dragons lineup this week.

Nelson blasted 23 home runs at Florida State while batting .330 with 50 runs batted in. He was the Perfect Game/Rawlings national player of the year. Nelson joins the Dragons after playing the first two games of his professional career with the Reds entry in the Arizona Complex League. He is in the starting lineup tonight (Saturday), batting third.

In a corresponding roster move, outfielder Reniel Ozuna was placed on the Dayton development list. The roster remains at the High-A Central League limit of 30 players.

The Dragons have games in Lansing tonight and Sunday and then open a six-game home series against the Lake County Captains on Tuesday, August 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

