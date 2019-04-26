Marvel Fires Seven Shutout Frames in Win over Flying Squirrels

April 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - James Marvel dominated through seven innings and before two relievers finished off a 7-0 shutout win for the Altoona Curve over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. It was the fifth shutout win for the Curve and third against the Squirrels in as many games this season.

The bats delivered early for the Curve (10-10) behind Marvel (Win, 3-1). Jared Oliva led off the bottom of the first inning with a double down the third base line followed by an Adrian Valerio single to left, his first Double-A hit. Two batters later, Logan Hill brought home Oliva with a sacrifice fly to center off Flying Squirrels (7-11) starter Garrett Williams (Loss, 0-2), giving the Curve a 1-0 lead. Altoona tacked on another run in the second on a throwing error by Squirrels' second baseman Jalen Miller.

Marvel was in the zone early, retiring the first five batters he faced on just nine pitches, while holding Richmond hitless through the first three frames. Richmond's first two hits of the game resulted in runners at second and third, but Marvel wiggled out of the jam and retired the next eight batters. On the night, he tossed seven shutout innings on four hits with three strikeouts to extend his scoreless streak to 14.2 innings over his last three outings.

The Curve tacked on three more runs off Williams in the third. Hunter Owen ripped a two-run double into the left-center gap and Mitchell Tolman capped the inning with an RBI triple to deep center, pushing the Curve lead to 5-0.

Williams lasted four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits.

Altoona kept the scoring going in the fifth and sixth against the Richmond bullpen. Tolman doubled to left with two outs and came in to score on Arden Pabst's bloop single to left-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Hill added his second sacrifice fly of the game to center in the sixth to make it 7-0.

Jake Brentz tossed a perfect eighth frame and Vicente Campos worked around two walks to complete the shutout in the ninth.

Tolman finished the night 2-for-3 with two extra-base hits. Joining him in the multi-hit category was Owen and Valerio, in his first Double-A game, while Bligh Madris collected his fourth-straight multi-hit game with three hits.

The Curve and Flying Squirrels will play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at 4 p.m. Right-hander Pedro Vazquez (1-0, 1.59) gets the ball for Altoona, while Richmond's starter is yet to be named.

The ballpark gates open at 3 p.m. for Celebrate Altoona Night and the Horseshoe Curve Neck Pillow giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Railroaders Memorial Museum, Southern Airways, Burgmeier's Hauling and Everett Railroad. The Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, will feature live pregame music from Black Cat Moan on the party deck before the game.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.