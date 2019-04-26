Curve, RubberDucks Set Time for June 8 Double-Header

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve announced Friday that their Saturday, June 8 double-header against the Akron RubberDucks will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The twin bill will serve as the make-up date for the postponed game on Sunday, April 14 at PNG Field. There will be two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between contests.

All tickets for the June 8 game are valid for both games of the double-header and gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with postgame fireworks on as scheduled. Fans with tickets from the Sunday, April 14 game can bring their unused ticket to the PNG Field box office to redeem them for a ticket to any remaining Curve home game in 2019 (of equal or lesser value, based on availability).

The Curve begin a six-game homestand on Friday against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6 p.m. with a Free Shirt Friday giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, presented by Servello Orthodontics, Gorilla House Gym and James E. Van Zandt VAMC. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

