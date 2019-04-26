Chu's Shot the Big Blow in RubberDucks Victory

The Akron RubberDucks (10-11) scored four runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run home run by catcher Li-Jen Chu, and left-hander Tanner Tully (2-1) pitched five innings for his second straight win over the Bowie Baysox (4-17) in a 5-3 victory at Prince George's Stadium Friday night. Akron has won three in a row and improved to 5-0 against Bowie.

Turning Point

In a scoreless game, Brooklyn Heights native and Baysox left-hander Zac Lowther walked center fielder Daniel Johnson, who stole second base and went to third base on a wild pitch. First baseman Wilson Garcia walked, and left fielder Connor Marabell's hit struck Lowther's foot and caromed into shallow right field for an RBI double. The next batter, Chu, homered to right field - his second off Lowther and third overall in a week - for a 4-0 Akron lead.

Mound Presence

Tully worked around baserunners in each of his five innings on the mound, scattering five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The only Bowie run against him came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when designated hitter Brett Cumberland hit a one-out single, and first baseman Preston Palmeiro hit an RBI double. Right-hander Nick Sandlin allowed Cumberland's solo home run in the sixth inning. Left-hander David Speer pitched two innings, allowing an eighth-inning solo home run to second baseman Alexis Torres. Right-hander James Karinchak struck out the side in the ninth inning around two singles - the first two hits against him in nine games this season - to earn his fifth save.

Duck Tales

Chu has hit each of Akron's last three home runs (all in Akron's last six games) and is tied with Johnson for the team lead...Marabell had RBI doubles in the fourth and eight innings...In the leadoff spot for a fourth straight game, right fielder Ka'ai Tom had a single and triple...Second baseman Tyler Friis extended a three-game hitting streak to begin his Double-A career 4-for-10...Garcia's walk extended his nine-game on-base streak.

Notebook

Akron improved to 5-3 on the road...The RubberDucks had a season-high six extra-base hits...Sandlin had not allowed a home run in his first 27 professional appearances before Cumberland's home run...Karinchak did not allow a hit for his first 8.1 IP this season, including 20 strikeouts. In a team-high nine appearances, Karinchak has pitched nine scoreless innings, yielding two singles (both Friday) and two walks with 22 strikeouts...Time of game: 2:53 ... Attendance: 2,417.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Bowie on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. EDT. LHP Sam Hentges (0-3, 8.62) is scheduled to start for Akron against LHP Alex Wells (0-0, 0.00) for the Baysox. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.

