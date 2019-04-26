Erie SeaWolves at Trenton Thunder - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (9-7, 2ND WEST, 6.0 GB 1st Half) VS. TRENTON THUNDER (10-7, T-1st EAST, 0.0 GB 1st Half)

---

LHP Gregory Soto (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Garrett Whitlock (2-0, 1.50) THURSDAY, APRIL 25 *7:00 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

ARM & HAMMER PARK * GAME #17 * ROAD GAME #5 * NIGHT GAME #11

---

For the first time in 10 years, and second as a Detroit Tigers affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves pitching staff tossed a no-hitter vs. the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday. Alex Faedo pitched the first 7.0 innings and Drew Carlton finshed the final 2.0 frames. Kody Eaves and Troy Montgomery both launched two home runs -- Erie's entire run production -- and the SeaWolves remained perfect in rubber matches (3-0) to take their second straight series from Bowie. Tonight, Logan Shore will make his fifth start, coming off a 4.0 inning outing on 4/20 vs. Binghamton. He allowed one run on four hits, while striking out three and tying a career-high with three walks. He'll be opposed by Yankees No. 16 overall prospect, Garrett Whitlock, who has made three quality starts to begin his 2019 season. The 22-year old has amassed a stellar 16-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18.0 innings while holding batters to a .215 average.

---

Sat. April 27 at Trenton 7:00 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (1-1, 3.00) vs. RHP Adonis Rosa (0-0, 0.00)

Sun. April 28 at Trenton 1:00 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Nick Green (0-1, 7.27)

Mon. April 29 at Altoona 6:00 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (2-0, 1.59) vs. TBD

Tues., April 30 at Altoona 6:00 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (1-1, 3.52) vs. TBD

---

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and two members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- Both INF Sergio Alcantara & LHP Gregory Soto are on the Detroit 40-man roster, Alcantara is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while Soto is No. 26

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, C Jake Rogers is No. 13, and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation now features five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No.1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore is No. 16 (Soto included)

- The bullpen features returner and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Alex Faedo's 7.0 no-hit innings was the 6th time this season an Erie starter has gone 5.0+ shutout frames

- The sweep vs. BNG was the first series loss of 2019 -- SeaWolves were swept seven times in 2018 (once vs. TRE, 5/25-28)

- Jake Rogers ranks 5th in the league in OBP (.440)

- Jose Azocar is 8th in league in AVG (.340) and currently riding a seven-game hitting streak (.423, 11-26)

- Erie boasts two of the Top-10 RBI leaders -- Kody Eaves is 5th (13) and Derek Hill is T-7th (12)

- Derek Hill leads the Eastern League in runs scored (15)

- Cam Gibson leads the team in multi-hit games (7) and is 3rd among Eastern League hitters in AVG (.362)

- Erie's sweep in Bowie was the first since 4/27-29/10 (SeaWolves swept just one road series in 2018, at Trenton 6/15-17)

- Erie RHP Matt Manning was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/4-14 (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP, .054 AVG, 15 K, 12 IP)... the last SeaWolves starter to win it was No. 19 prospect Spencer Turnbull - week of 6/11/18

- Erie started the season 7-3 for just the second time since 2010 (other season was 2017)

- Erie pitching ranks 7th in the league in team ERA (3.50), Trenton is 11th (4.25)

- Trenton's pitching has walked the 2nd-most batters in the league (76), while Erie have issued the 3rd-fewest (50)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .270, while Trenton is 3rd at .246

- 5-6 against the Thunder last season, lone road series was a three-game sweep at Arm & Hammer Park (6/15-17/18)

- Erie scored 29+ runs in their opening series vs. TRE, the last time that happened over a three-game stretch was 8/8-10/18

