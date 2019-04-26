RubberDucks Break it Open in 10th
April 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Akron RubberDucks broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the top of the 10th inning to win, 6-2, in the opener of a four-game series over the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium Thursday night. The RubberDucks (9-11) won their fourth straight game to begin the season series with Bowie (4-16).
Turning Point
In the top of the 10th inning with left fielder Connor Marabell beginning the inning at second base, Bowie right-hander Taylor Grover threw a wild pitch while walking RubberDucks shortstop Alexis Pantoja with one out. Catcher Logan Ice hit a go-ahead RBI single to center field, and second baseman Tyler Friis walked to load the bases. Left-hander Tyler Erwin entered to face right fielder Ka'ai Tom, who hit an RBI single to center field. Third baseman Tyler Krieger added a sacrifice fly to center field, and center fielder Daniel Johnson hit a two-out single to right field.
Mound Presence
RubberDucks right-hander Zach Plesac pitched seven shutout innings, extending his streak of 20 2/3 scoreless innings, and struck out seven batters while allowing a walk and two hits. He twice stranded a Bowie runner at third base. Bowie right-hander Hunter Harvey matched Plesac with five scoreless innings, before Baltimore Orioles rehabbing right-hander Nate Karns pitched the sixth inning and allowed Akron's first two runs. RubberDucks right-hander Luke Eubank allowed a walk and hit while getting the first two outs of the eighth inning and was charged with two runs after right-hander Dalbert Siri allowed Bowie left fielder Ademar Rifaela's game-tying single. Siri worked one inning, and left-hander Matt Whitehouse (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings to finish and earn the win.
Duck Tales
Akron did not have a hit until Marabell led off the fifth inning with a double to left field...First baseman Wilson Garcia hit a sixth-inning, two-out, two-run single off Karns to give the RubberDucks a 2-0 lead and extend his eight-game on-base streak...Johnson now has a team-high 15 RBI...Friis is 3-for-5 with three runs in his first two Double-A games.
Notebook
Akron earned its first road extra-inning win and is now 2-2 in extra-inning games, with both wins coming against Bowie... The two Bowie runs in the eighth inning snapped a season-long streak of 21 scoreless innings by RubberDucks pitchers, which had begun with the final five innings of Tuesday's loss to Binghamton...Time of game: 3:12 ... Attendance: 1,277.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks continue their series in Bowie on Friday at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Former Ohio State LHP Tanner Tully (1-1, 3.00) is scheduled to start for Akron against LHP Zac Lowther (1-1, 1.93) for the Baysox. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.
