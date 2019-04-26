Fightins and Fisher Cats Postponed

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils game scheduled for Friday, April 26 has been postponed as a result of storms that swept through the area.

Fans with regularly-purchased tickets for April 26 may exchange those tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2019 Fightin Phils regular season home game, based on availability. Exchange of printed tickets may be done in person, or through the mail. Those with Print at Home tickets or tickets held at Will Call may have their tickets exchanged by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office or emailing info@fightins.com with a replacement game date.

For fans holding an undated ticket, such as a ticket book ticket, or any ticket without April 26 already printed on it, these tickets must be stamped "April 26" at the ticket office, or at the main entrance. Once the ticket is stamped, it may be exchanged for any remaining regular season home game, based on availability. Only those tickets that are not already dated April 26 need to be stamped.

Buffets were served as scheduled, but the game ticket portion of these tickets can be exchanged for seating or equal or lesser value for any remaining 2019 Fightin Phils regular season home game, based on availability.

Those attending the game as part of a group should check with their group leaders in regards to whether the group outing will be rescheduled, or if individual exchange of tickets should be done.

Certain sponsor tickets and tickets with a rain date printed on them may be used on that rain date only. Those tickets will be accepted at the gate on the designated rain date. Two such tickets were issued:

Cocalico Night tickets - Rain date: 4/29

Pagoda Realty & Property Management tickets: Rain date: 4/27

An announcement regarding a makeup date for the postponed game will be made on Saturday. All remaining games this weekend will be regularly-scheduled single games. The Fightins will host the Fisher Cats again on Saturday at 6:15 p.m., and Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

For more information, call the R-Phils ticket office at 610-370-BALL, or stop by the Weidenhammer ticket office during regular business hours.

