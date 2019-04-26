Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #17 - Rumble Ponies (9-6) vs. Sea Dogs (5-11) - 7:05 PM

"One of the beautiful things about baseball is that every once in a while you come into a situation where you want to, and where you have to, reach down and prove something." -Nolan Ryan

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(9-6), T-1st Eastern Division, --- GA

(New York Mets)

Portland Sea Dogs

(5-11), 6th Eastern Division, 4.5 GB

(Boston Red Sox)

Friday - 7:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Harol Gonzalez (1-0, 3.24) vs. RHP Denyi Reyes (0-2, 8.78)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: After back-to-back shutout losses, the Rumble Ponies continue their four-game series against the Sea Dogs on Friday night.

BINGHAMTON STARTERS: RHP Harol Gonzalez makes his second start of the season. The righty earned his first career Double-A victory, on his tenth attempt, by beating the SeaWolves on April 18. It was his first victory since July 2018.

OH NO, A NO-NO!: Sea Dogs pitchers Kyle Hart, Daniel McGrath, and Adam Lau combined to no-hit the Rumble Ponies on Thursday. It was the first time Binghamton had been no-hit since September 8, 2017 when the Trenton Thunder tossed a combined no-hitter in Game 3 of the Eastern Division Championship Series.

SANCHEZ STILL STREAKING: Ali Sanchez collected one of Binghamton's two hits in Wednesday's loss to Akron. The second-inning single extended his hitting streak to a team-best eight games. Andres Gimenez, Braxton Lee and Mike Paez all had their seven-game hitting streaks snapped with hitless performances on Wednesday.

GENTLEMEN, THE BATS: The Rumble Ponies have gone 2-for-53 at the plate in their last two games, suffering back-to-back shutout losses. The offensive funk comes directly after Binghamton racked up 33 combined hits against Akron on Monday and Tuesday night. The Ponies scored a combined 27 runs in those games.

TAKING ON THE DOGS: The Ponies are slated to play 22 games against the Sea Dogs this season spread out over five series. The Ponies went 12-11 against the Sea Dogs in 2018, including a 6-5 mark at NYSEG Stadium. Binghamton has had a winning season record versus Portland in the last four seasons, amassing a 49-35 record during the span.

HELLO AGAIN, BOLESY: Rumble Ponies manager Kevin Boles spent three seasons in Portland, managing the Sea Dogs from 2011 through 2013. Boles went 195- 229 in his time with Portland. Current Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Brandon Workman all played for Boles while with Portland.

LINEUP REGULARS: Ponies infielders Sam Haggery and Andres Gimenez have been in the starting lineup in each of the last twelve games. With one exception, Haggerty has hit leadoff and Gimenez has followed him in the batting order.

HAGGERTY LEADING UP TOP: Sam Haggerty has hit in the leadoff position 12 times in Binghamton's first 15 games. He leads the team with 18 hits and seven multiple-hit games, and has logged time at four different defensive positions.

BIRTHDAYS IN BUNCHES: The Ponies have three players celebrating birthdays this week. Starter Mike Gibbons turned 26 on Wednesday. Infielder Dario Pizzano turned 28 on Thursday. Reliever Joshua Torres turns 25 on Friday.

