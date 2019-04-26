Cumberland, Torres Lead Baysox in 5-3 Defeat

BOWIE, Md. - A Li-Jen Chu three-run home run proved to be the difference as the Akron RubberDucks edged the Bowie Baysox, 5-3, in front of 2,417 at Prince George's Stadium Friday night.

Akron (10-11) scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Baysox answered with a run in the bottom half of the frame. Preston Palmeiro snapped a 0-for-15 skid by lining a RBI double off the wall down the right field line. Brett Cumberland, who singled for his first hit of 2019, raced around to score and cut the deficit to 4-1.

The fourth inning proved to be the only blip in starter Zac Lowther's line. Aside from the first four batters of the inning, the lefty held Akron to two hits and a walk over 4 1/3 innings, retiring the first eight batters of the game after a 27-minute rain delay. Dillon Tate allowed one run over 3 2/3 innings, while Pedro Araujo tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

The Baysox (4-17) used a pair of long balls to stay in the contest over the later innings. Cumberland (2-for-3) recorded his first home run of the season on a crushed solo shot of Akron reliver Nick Sandlin with one out in the sixth inning to trim the margin to 4-2.

After the Ducks extended their lead to 5-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Alexis Torres (2-for-4) hit his first career Eastern League home run to right field with two outs in the bottom of the eighth off Akron LHP David Speer. The duo of Cumberland and Torres combined to go 4-for-7 from the plate, scoring all three Bowie runs and driving in two of those three runs.

Bowie and Akron continue their weekend series Saturday night at 6:35 p.m., when LHP Alex Wells (0-0, 0.00) makes his Double-A home debut against Ducks LHP Sam Hentges (0-3, 8.62). Students from Southern Maryland schools will be honored during the game for completing the Read and Hit a Home Run reading program before 2019's first fireworks show of the season lights up the sky, thanks to Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

