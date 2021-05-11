Marlies Fall Short against Rocket 4-2 in Toronto

SCORING SUMMARY

Laval: R. Harvey-Pinard (8) (J. Ylonen, O. Leskinen), Y. Veilleux (12) (L. Dauphin, T. Paquette-Bisson), J. Ylonen (9) (J. Weal, C. Fleury), L. Dauphin (5) EN (Unassisted)

Goaltender: V. Demchenko (25/27)

Toronto: R. Clune (3) (S. Pooley, H. Elynuik), N. Petan (7) (S. Noesen, K. Kossila)

Goaltender: V. Vehviläinen (36/39)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Rich Clune put the Marlies on the board at 12:44 of the third period. Clune has four points (3 goals, 1 assist) in 27 games this season.

Nic Petan scored at 17:44 of the third period. Petan has 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists) in 14 games this season.

Scott Pooley recorded the primary assist on Clune's third period goal. He has six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 18 games with the Marlies.

Hudson Elynuik registered the secondary assist on Clune's third period goal. Elynuik has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) through 16 games.

Stefan Noesen had the primary assist on Petan's third period goal. This was his first game with the Marlies.

Kalle Kossila picked up the secondary assist on Petan's third period goal. He has 19 points (4 goals, 15 assists) in 23 games. Kossila has assists (4) in four consecutive games. He leads the Marlies at home in assists (12) and points (16).

Veini Vehviläinen stopped 36 of 39 shots he faced in his first start with the Marlies.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the power play.

Laval had a 40-27 edge in shots in all situations. Kalle Kossila led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 11-16-0-2 against Canadian Division opponents and are 2-3-0-1 against the Laval Rocket.

RECORD WHEN...

Trailing after 1 2-8-0-1

Trailing after 2 0-14-0-1

Outshot by opponent 5-8-0-2

Did not allow a goal on penalty kill 10-8-0-1

Did not score on power play 5-10-0-2

Tuesday 3-1-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 10 (Gaudet)

Assists 15 (Kossila)

Points 22 (Agostino)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Kossila, Robertson)

Shots 74 (Agostino)

+/- +7 (Kossila)

PIMS 48 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On tonight's game:

The first half of the game Laval came out like we expected. They've been consistent like that all year. Puck management, turnovers in the middle of the rink, turnovers at the blue line - the effort was there, we just didn't manage playing a tough opponent. We kind of fueled their offence. Stuff we've talked a lot about. There's still some common mistakes the group is fighting through but the real encouraging thing is the second half to be outshot as much as we were and not give up on the game and find a way to battle back. It was encouraging and should lead us into tomorrow's contest.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

May 11 Michael Hutchinson (G) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 11 Stefan Noesen (RW) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 11 Timothy Liljegren (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 11 Mac Hollowell (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 11 Joseph Woll (G) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 10 Frederik Andersen (G) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Laval - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, May 14 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 at Laval - 3:00 p.m.

Monday, May 17 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

