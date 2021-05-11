Manitoba Edged in Shootout

The Manitoba Moose (18-11-2-2) dropped a 4-3 shootout decision against the Belleville Senators (14-15-1-0) on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont. At 1:27 of the first period, Peter Krieger made a tenacious play down low to force a turnover and flipped a pass up the middle that Adam Brubacher was there to collect. Brubacher's initial shot was blocked, but the defenceman found his own rebound and scored to gain a 1-0 lead for the Moose. With 6:08 remaining in the first period, Haralds Egle carried the puck around the end boards and, from behind the Senators' net, sent a pass into the slot. The puck deflected off a Belleville player in front of the crease, but skipped right to the tape of Nathan Todd who improved Manitoba's advantage to 2-0.

At 7:54 of the second period on a Belleville power play opportunity, Vitaly Abramov cashed in on a rebound making the score 2-1 in favour of the Moose. With 4:24 to go in the middle frame, Joseph LaBate earned a short-handed breakaway opportunity which Manitoba's netminder Mikhail Berdin stopped with a diving poke check. Nathan Todd regained possession of the puck and the Moose broke out the other way. On that same Moose possession at 4:05 of the second period, Dylan Samberg blasted a shot from the blueline that C.J. Suess deflected through his legs and over Sogaard's shoulder that extended Manitoba's lead to a 3-1 count.

With 2:11 off the clock in the third period, Ridly Grieg found space in Manitoba's zone and ripped a snapshot behind Berdin to get the Senators within one. With 7:12 remaining in regulation, Cole Cassels tipped in Colby Williams' attempt and tied the game at 3-3. Neither club found the go-ahead goal during regulation and the game went to overtime.

Manitoba's best chance in extra time came during a two-on-one opportunity as Leon Gawanke blasted a shot against Sogaard but the netminder denied the offering. The teams registered two shots each during extra time but the goaltenders stood tall for their clubs and forced a shootout. David Gustafsson was the lone goal scorer for the Moose while Abramov and Egor Sokolov each capitalized on their chances and led the Senators to a 4-3 victory.

Statbook

Manitoba has earned a point in 12 consecutive games.

With his first period goal, Nathan Todd posted his 30th point of the 2020-21 season, Manitoba's first player of the campaign to reach the 30-point mark.

Dylan Samberg extended his point streak to four games (1G, 3A).

Haralds Egle recorded his first career AHL assist.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent (Click for full interview)

"I think we missed a few opportunities to shoot the puck. Our net presence was right, we were moving the puck right. Our special teams were good, power play had a lot of good chances, a lot of good looks. Penalty kill was good too. And then in the third it's one missed read, second goal against, and the third it's a puck that is deflected, good play by them. So we faced a pretty good team today and I thought it was a well-played game."

Forward C.J. Suess (Click for full interview)

"First and second I thought we were playing pretty well. We were moving the puck and making plays. I think we were making them quick and that's what really helped us out. I think we slowed down a little bit in the third and they took advantage of that."

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Belleville Senators on Friday, May 14. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The game is available on MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE, CJOB.com/sports and AHLTV.com.

Prepared by Jennifer Redenbach

