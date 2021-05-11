Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, May 11th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators are back at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight in the first of a four game set against Manitoba Moose.

The Sens are 13-15-1-0 this season heading into this evening's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Mads Sogaard in goal tonight, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Cedrick Andree, Jonathan Davidsson, Curtis Douglas, Brandon Fortunato, Jack Kopacka, and Zach Magwood are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators kickoff a four game set against Manitoba Moose tonight, after meeting them six times so far this season. The Sens are 1-4-1-0 against the Moose heading into tonight's match-up, and overall sitting in 3rd place in the Canadian Division with 27 points.

Who to Watch:

Roby Jarventie was selected by the Senators with the team's first of three second-round picks (33rd overall) at the 2020 NHL Draft. He recently completed his first full professional season in Finland, with Ilves Tampere (SM-Liiga), where he led team rookies and ranked fifth in overall scoring with 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) while registering 16 penalty minutes and skating in 48 of the team's 51 games. Tonight will be Jarventie's first game for Belleville.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, with the broadcast on TSN1200 and CJBQ800.

