Eagles Sign Defenseman Wyatt McLeod to AHL Tryout

May 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Wyatt McLeod to an AHL amateur tryout agreement. McLeod has played in three games this season with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies after wrapping up a five-year career with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Saskatoon Blades of the WHL. In addition, the Eagles have also recalled forward Ty Lewis from Utah.

McLeod notched 12 goals, 57 assists and 165 penalty minutes in 228 career WHL games and served as an alternate captain for the Oil Kings during both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Lewis returns to Colorado where he has already skated in four AHL contests this season. Additionally, the third-year pro has collected five goals and 16 assists in 30 games with the Grizzlies.

The Eagles will return to action when they take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, May 12th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

