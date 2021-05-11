Monsters Sign Forward Cole Fonstad to Amateur Tryout Contract
May 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the club signed forward Cole Fonstad to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract. In 23 appearances for the WHL's Everett Silvertips this season, Fonstad posted 16-18-34 with 14 penalty minutes and a +17 rating while serving as the team's captain.
A 5'10", 176 lb. left-shooting native of Estevan, SK, Fonstad, 21, tallied 92-189-281 with 68 penalty minutes and a +74 rating in 293 career WHL appearances for the Prince Albert Raiders and Everett spanning parts of six seasons from 2016-21. The Monsters also announced Tuesday that the team released goaltender Justin Kapelmaster from his professional tryout (PTO) contract.
