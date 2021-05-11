Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

May 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Brennan Saulnier of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Brennan Saulnier of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Wednesday, May 5, PPL Center

Lehigh Valley 5 - Hershey 3

Cam York scored an electrifying breakaway goal off a stretch-pass by Tyson Foerster with 12:00 remaining in the third to break a 3-3 tie. York finished with one goal and one assist before receiving a recall to the Flyers the next day. Tyson Foerster had one goal and two assists. The Phantoms mustered only 19 shots on goal but put five past Pheonix Copley while Felix Sandstrom in the Phantoms' crease had 34 saves on 37 shots to propel the victory.

Saturday, May 8 - Giant Center, Hershey

Hershey 3 - Lehigh Valley 0

Pheonix Copley bounced back with a tremendous 34-save performance as the Phantoms took just their second shutout of the season. Lehigh Valley had glorious chances in the second period especially with Tyson Foerster and Brennan Saulnier both denied on breakaways and Garrett Wilson and Tyler Wotherspoon robbed on other big chances. Isaac Ratcliffe, Connor Bunnaman and Ryan Fitzgerald all had great scoring opportunities as well for a Phantoms team that played well and had the better of the play and the caliber of chances. The Phantoms had already clinched the season's rivalry series and finished the campaign 6-5-0 against the Bears including picking up three wins at Giant Center this year which were Hershey's only home setbacks.

Sunday, May 9 - PPL Center

Lehigh Valley 6 - WBS Penguins 2

Brennan Saulnier recorded the fastest hat trick in Phantoms' franchise history just 9:55 into the game and Chris Mueller added a couple goals in his 800th AHL game in a fun night and the team's largest margin of victory of the season. Saulnier capped his big night with a fight against Wilkes-Barre's Jordy Bellerive with 49 seconds to go. He flexed and saluted the crowd on is way off to uproarious cheers. Zayde Wisdom had primary assists and was a +4 in the game while Tanner MacMaster had a goal and an assist.

Next Week:

Wednesday, May 12, 7:00 p.m. - Prudential Center, Newark

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (17-7-4) at Binghamton Devils (6-18-7)

The last road game of the season will take place in Newark but this time will be in the big building at Prudential Center instead of the practice rink that is attached next door. Lehigh Valley and the Devils will play at the home of the New Jersey Devils with the Phantoms leading the season series with a 7-1-2 record. The Devils won the last encounter and picked up its first regulation-win against the Phantoms this season with a 4-2 decision at PPL Center on May 1. Mason Jobst had a four-point game in that Devils' triumph with two goals and two assists. The Devils have lost three straight and have just four wins in their last 30 games in a frustrating season for the young squad.

Thursday, May 13, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center

BATTLE ON HAMILTON!

The Battle on Hamilton returns to PPL Center with an all-new format! The Phantoms players will divide into two teams and play 3-on-3 hockey with various skills competitions in-between periods. It will be a great night at PPL Center to celebrate the triumph of the successful 2021 season. Tickets to this special event are FREE!!

Use promo code PHANCHALLENGE and get your tickets HERE

Saturday, May 15, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (17-7-4) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (12-12-6)

The Phantoms and Penguins conclude their season's rivalry series in the penultimate game of the campaign for Lehigh Valley. The Phantoms are 4-1-2 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year following a 6-2 thrashing of the Penguins in a Mothers' Day game that featured a Brennan Saulnier hat trick in the first period. Before that big win, the previous five consecutive meetings between the Phantoms and Penguins had gone to overtime.

Sunday, May 16, 3:05 p.m. - PPL Center

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (17-7-4) vs. Binghamton Devils (6-18-7)

That's all, Folks! The season finale is this Sunday afternoon and it is your last chance to come out and cheer for the Phantoms until next October.

It will also be the last ever game for the Binghamton Devils with parent-club New Jersey announcing their new agreement for an AHL affiliation with the Utica Comets beginning next season that has been approved by the league and the AHL Board of Governors. Through the obstacles presented in the unusual 2021 season with the delayed start in February and the reduced allowed attendance, the Phantoms and the American Hockey League have succeeded in making it to the finish line.

Thank you, fans! Your unwavering support helped us through a most unusual season that was filled with bright spots, big goals, and incredible plays as well as amazing future Flyers' prospects.

3 Stars of the Week:

Natty Hatty!

Brennan Saulnier scored the first natural hat trick in Lehigh Valley history and the fastest hat trick in Phantoms' franchise history when he completed his trifecta of goals just 9:55 into the game on Mothers' Day against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Halifax, Nova Scotia product had just one goal in only 11 games played before his incredible performance. Saulnier is the sixth all-time and the first Phantoms player since 2007 to score three goals in a period since Pete Zingoni did it for the Philadelphia Phantoms against the Binghamton Senators.

Milestone Moment!

35-year-old Chris Mueller celebrated his 800th career AHL game in style with a two-goal performance on Mothers' Day. The father of four is on his 10th AHL team and becomes just the 40th player ever to suit up for 800 AHL games. Mueller has won two Calder Cups (Texas 2014, Toronto 2018) and also has an NCAA Frozen Four Championship (Michigan State, 2007) bringing a championship resume and veteran presence into the Phantoms' dressing room this season. Mueller's 245 career goals rates as the most of any active AHL player.

York Gets the Call

Cam York became the fifth Lehigh Valley Phantom this season to receive a recall to the Flyers for an NHL debut. The 21-year-old defenseman from the University of Michigan was solid in his first-ever NHL game on Friday against the New Jersey Devils just 48 hours after scoring the winning goal for the Phantoms last Wednesday at PPL Center against Hershey. York scored two goals and three assists in six games with the Phantoms.

BROADCAST:

Be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2021 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Steven Swavely, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.