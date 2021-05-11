Postgame El Lazo Jersey Auction Friday

May 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Where: After game on Friday, Fans will welcomed into sections 212-214 for socially distanced auction seating as the Roadrunners will auction off this year's El Lazo jerseys.

Players: Players will be on the event level and will sign jerseys following the auction for the winner. Due to AHL Health and Safety Protocols, players and fans will not be able to interact during the auction.

Photo: Fans will be able to download a 5 by 7 photo postcard of them holding their winning jersey with a separate photo included of the player holding up the jersey. Fans will be able to take their signed jerseys that evening. The photos will be available for download the following week.

Beneficiary: All proceeds from the auction will benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson.

