Wolves Insider: Magic Number Stands at 4

May 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







With three games left in the season, the Chicago Wolves continue to own the inside track toward winning their fourth American Hockey League Central Division title in the last five years.

Chicago's magic number sits at 4 entering Tuesday's action. Each time the Wolves earn a point during their final three games or the second-place Cleveland Monsters fail to earn a point during their final three games, the magic number drops. The third-place Grand Rapids Griffins also remain in the race by the slimmiest of margins. They must win all four of their games (three vs. Cleveland and one vs. Chicago) while the Wolves must lose all three of their games in regulation.

While claiming the Central Division title would provide tangible proof of a successful season, the ultimate proof will be found on video. That's where the 45 players who've suited up for the Wolves this year can show how much they've improved from Opening Night on Feb. 5 to Closing Night on May 15. The Wolves have devoted nearly half of their ice time to first-year professionals who, theoretically, should be enjoying the fastest ride on the learning curve, so the proof should be available for all to see.

"At the end of the day, you're being watched," said Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky. "There are scouts in the building. There are scouts watching online. Management's going to meet at the end of the year. We're going to sit in a room and watch (rookie center) David Cotton's shifts and say, 'OK, how close is David Cotton to being in the National Hockey League? Do we need to sign a free agent? Do we need to make a draft pick?'

"There's a lot of decisions (being made) and a lot of weight that is on these games. (Hurricanes president and CEO) Donnie Waddell is not going to sit there and say, 'Oh, just because they're in a practice rink on 2 o'clock on a Monday, that's a pass.' No, that's not a pass. The way the Carolina Hurricanes (operate), the culture that (head coach) Rod (Brind'amour) has built is, we work. He talks about competitive consistency. That's what I believe in, too."

ADD KEANE TO THE LONG LIST

Chicago native Joey Keane made his NHL debut Monday night with the Carolina Hurricanes. The 21-year-old defenseman played 19 minutes and 34 seconds in the regular-season finale at Nashville.

Keane became the 397th Wolves player in the team's 27-year history to earn time in the NHL. A whopping 57.4 percent of all Wolves players have competed in the world's best league.

TOP LINE

JAMIESON REES

When this 20-year-old rookie forward gets one goal, chances are excellent he's going to get a second. Rees recorded his third two-goal game of the year during Monday's 6-5 victory over Rockford. That leads the Wolves in multi-goal performances. For the season, the Ontario native owns seven goals and five assists in 26 games.

PHIL TOMASINO

The 19-year-old Tomasino leads the Wolves in goals (13) and points (2) after producing two goals and two assists during the Wolves' three games. He also owns a six-game point streak and has been on the scoresheet in 13 of his last 14 games. His 29 points share third among all AHL rookies.

TOMMY NOVAK

The 24-year-old Wisconsin native continues to stack up points game after game. With three assists Friday night against Grand Rapids and goals during the Wolves' home games against Grand Rapids and Rockford, Novak owns a seven-game point streak that features 4 goals and 7 assists. His 21 assists for the season rank seventh in the AHL.

REWIND (1-2-0-0)

MONDAY, MAY 10: (at) CHICAGO 6, ROCKFORD 5

Rookies Phil Tomasino and Jamieson Rees scored in the opening 71 seconds as the Wolves scored four times in the first period to set the tone for the matinee win.

Rees added a second goal and forwards Brandon Hickey, David Cotton and Tommy Novak also scored while forward Dominik Bokk and defenseman Josh Healey added two assists apiece.

Goaltender Beck Warm posted 23 saves to pick up his team-high seventh win.

SATURDAY, MAY 8: GRAND RAPIDS 3, (at) CHICAGO 1

Grand Rapids' Tyler Spezia and Turner Elson scored 62 seconds apart late in the second period to snap a tie and set up the Griffins' win at the Wolves Training Facility.

Center Tommy Novak extended his point streak to six games with a second-period goal while rookie forward Phil Tomasino pushed his point streak to five games with an assist.

Goaltender Antoine Bibeau notched 26 saves.

FRIDAY, MAY 7: (at) GRAND RAPIDS 5, CHICAGO 4

The Wolves scored twice late in the third to tie, but Riley Barber's goal with 13 seconds left capped a four-point night and gave Grand Rapids the win at Van Andel Arena.

Forwards Dominik Bokk and David Cotton scored 86 seconds apart to forge a 4-4 tie with 4:58 left while forwards Anthony Richard and Phil Tomasino gave the Wolves a 2-1 first-period lead.

Goaltender Beck Warm posted 22 saves.

REMAINING GAMES

Wednesday, May 12 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

Friday, May 14 at Rockford 6 p.m. Rockford MetroCentre AHLTV

Saturday, May 15 vs. Rockford 7 p.m. Wolves Training Facility AHLTV

American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2021

