Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Goaltender Spencer Martin to One-Year Contract
May 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Martin, 25, has appeared in 15 games for the Crunch this season, posting a record of 7-5-2 to go along with a 2.83 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. The Oakville, Ontario native has played in 173 career AHL games over the past six seasons, earning a record of 68-74-18 to go along with a 3.00 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and nine shutouts. Martin has also appeared in three career NHL games, all with Colorado during the 2016-17 season.
Martin was originally drafted by Colorado in the third round, 63rd overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.
