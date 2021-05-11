Monsters Shutout by the Griffins in 2-0 Loss
May 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-0 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 15-9-1-2 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
The Griffins scored the only two goals of the game on the power play during the opening frame from Joe Veleno at 12:31 and Riley Barber at 18:17. Despite multiple scoring chances throughout the final two periods, the Griffins goaltender Kaden Fulcher stopped any opportunity for the Monsters to come back from the 2-0 defecit.
Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 34 saves in defeat while Fulcher stopped 22 shots for the victory.
The Monsters host the Grand Rapids Griffins in the final home game of the season on Friday, May 14, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
GR 2 0 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 22 0/3 4/6 13 min / 5 inf
GR 36 2/6 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks L 34 2 6-2-0
GR Fulcher W 22 0 2-2-2
Cleveland Record: 15-9-1-2, 2nd Central Division
Rochester Record: 15-10-3-1, 3rd Central Division
