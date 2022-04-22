Mariners Shut out Despite Big Shot Advantage, Trail Royals 0-2

READING, PA - Despite outshooting the Royals 32-20, the Mariners couldn't solve Reading netminder Logan Flodell and were shutout 3-0 on Friday night in Game 2 of the North Division semifinals, falling down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The Royals power play connected less than five minutes in to give Reading the early lead. Off a zone entry on the left wing side, Trevor Gooch stepped in and beat Callum Booth between the pads to make it 1-0 Reading at 4:29. Like was the case in Game 1, the Royals led 1-0 after one.

Despite being outshot 16-5 in the second period, the Royals converted twice in a 29 second span to stretch their lead to 3-0. It was the Reading power play burning the Mariners again at 5:26, as Kenny Hausinger quickly jumped on a rebound off of Booth's arm. Frank DiChiara, who had assists on each of the first two goals got open on the back door to the left of Booth and slammed in a pass from Jacob Pritchard to make it 3-0 at 5:55. Booth was then pulled for Jeremy Brodeur.

Flodell completed the shut out by stopping eight more Mariners shots in the third. Brodeur stopped all nine shots he faced.

The series now shifts to Maine for games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) next week at the Cross Insurance Arena. Game 3, the first home playoff game in Mariners history, is Thursday, April 28th at 7 PM. Game 4 will be Friday, April 29th at 7:15 PM. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com/playoffs, by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458, or by visiting the box office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

