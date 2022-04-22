Graber Named League MVP

Fort Wayne, IN - Komet forward Will Graber has been named the ECHL's Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player for the 2021-2022 season. He becomes the ninth player in franchise history to win league MVP honors.

Graber, 25, is the first player in ECHL history to lead the league in points (83) and plus-minus (+37) in the same season. The 6'5 right-hander also led the league with 57 assists in 59 games. He was named to the All-ECHL First Team, twice awarded ECHL player of the week, and took home Player of the Month honors in March.

Graber joins Len Thornson ('58-59, '60-'61, '61-'62, ('62-63 co-MVP), '63-'64, '66-'67, '67-'68, Eddie Long ('62-'63 co-MVP), Dan Bonar ('77-'78), Terry McDougall ('78-'79), Al Dumba ('79-'80), Darren Jensen ('83-'84), Kevin St. Pierre ('03-04), Shawn Szydlowski ('17-'18) as the only Komets to be named league Most Valuable Player.

The Broomfield, Colorado native led the team with five multi-goal games, including a hat trick on March 25th at Indy. Nine times he scored three or more points in a game.

Graber is the 8th Komet to win the league scoring title. Other scoring champs include; Len Thornson ('61-'62, '63-'64, '66-'67), Bobby Rivard ('65-'66), Terry McDougall ('78-'79), Wally Schreiber ('83-'84), Lonnie Loach ('90-'91), Brandon Marino ('13-'14) and Shawn Szydlowski ('17-'18). He also joins Pete Wywrot ('55-'56), Art Stone ('56-'57), Len Thornson ('58-'59, '61-'62, '63-'64, '66-'67), Bobby Rivard ('65-'66) Bruce Boudreau ('90-'91), Colin Chaulk ('04-'05), Brandon Marino ('13-'14) as the only Komets to lead the league in assists.

The Komets will begin their defense of the Kelly Cup tonight at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, with game one of the best-of-seven opening-round series versus Wheeling starting at 8:00 p.m.

Central Division Semi-final schedule

Game 1: Friday, April 22 at Fort Wayne

Game 2: Saturday, April 23 at Fort Wayne

Game 3: Wednesday, April 27 at Wheeling

Game 4: Friday, April 29 at Wheeling

Game 5: Saturday, April 30 at Wheeling (if necessary)

Game 6: Monday, May 2 at Fort Wayne (if necessary)

Game 7: Tuesday, May 3 at Fort Wayne (if necessary)

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for games one and two of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

