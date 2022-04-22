Blades Overcome 3-0 Deficit in Playoff Opener Victory

April 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -- The Everblades strung together four consecutive goals on Friday night for a 4-3 overtime win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in Game One, Round One of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Greenville came onto the Hertz Arena ice quickly looking to make a statement against the top-seeded Blades. Christian Kasastul blasted in his slapshot off a draw at 8:59 of the first period for a 1-0 Swamp Rabbits lead. Nikita Pavlychev doubled the advantage 40 seconds later on a pass from Liam Pecoraro behind the net. The Swamp Rabbits concluded the first period with an exclamation point from Ayden McDonald (14:52) as the score read 3-0 Greenville at the intermission.

The second period's only goal went in favor of the Everblades. At 15:01, Stefan Leblanc's chance from the blue line dodged traffic and hit the twine to reduce Florida's deficit to 3-1. The tally was assisted by Blake Winiecki and Jake Jaremko on the Blades' third power play attempt of the game. The shots on net column remained even keeled after 40 minutes with Greenville narrowly leading 24-22.

After 18 minutes of scoreless hockey in the third period, Joe Pendenza (18:40) pulled the Blades within one for the team's second goal on the man-advantage. Leblanc and Pendenza registered assists for their second respective points of the evening. In typical fashion, the team climbed all the way back to force overtime at 3-3. With 35 seconds on the clock, Matteo Gennaro pulled up between the circles and buried the puck past Greenville's John Lethemon.

All it took was two minutes and five seconds of extra action for captain John McCarron to swat in the game winning goal and send the Blades to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Everblades and Swamp Rabbits will meet again for Game 2 of the first round tomorrow, April 23 at Hertz Arena. Fans can join us for our Saturday tailgate featuring live music from 5-7pm! The action begins at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.