Blades Overcome 3-0 Deficit in Playoff Opener Victory
April 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. -- The Everblades strung together four consecutive goals on Friday night for a 4-3 overtime win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in Game One, Round One of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Greenville came onto the Hertz Arena ice quickly looking to make a statement against the top-seeded Blades. Christian Kasastul blasted in his slapshot off a draw at 8:59 of the first period for a 1-0 Swamp Rabbits lead. Nikita Pavlychev doubled the advantage 40 seconds later on a pass from Liam Pecoraro behind the net. The Swamp Rabbits concluded the first period with an exclamation point from Ayden McDonald (14:52) as the score read 3-0 Greenville at the intermission.
The second period's only goal went in favor of the Everblades. At 15:01, Stefan Leblanc's chance from the blue line dodged traffic and hit the twine to reduce Florida's deficit to 3-1. The tally was assisted by Blake Winiecki and Jake Jaremko on the Blades' third power play attempt of the game. The shots on net column remained even keeled after 40 minutes with Greenville narrowly leading 24-22.
After 18 minutes of scoreless hockey in the third period, Joe Pendenza (18:40) pulled the Blades within one for the team's second goal on the man-advantage. Leblanc and Pendenza registered assists for their second respective points of the evening. In typical fashion, the team climbed all the way back to force overtime at 3-3. With 35 seconds on the clock, Matteo Gennaro pulled up between the circles and buried the puck past Greenville's John Lethemon.
All it took was two minutes and five seconds of extra action for captain John McCarron to swat in the game winning goal and send the Blades to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
The Everblades and Swamp Rabbits will meet again for Game 2 of the first round tomorrow, April 23 at Hertz Arena. Fans can join us for our Saturday tailgate featuring live music from 5-7pm! The action begins at 7:00pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 22, 2022
- Albert Seals Hat Trick, Walleye Beat Cyclones in Overtime to Open Playoffs - Toledo Walleye
- Walleye Take Game One in Overtime, 3-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Guindon Perfect as Nailers Win 1-0 in Game One - Wheeling Nailers
- Rabbits See Lead Slip, Fall 4-3 in Overtime to Everblades in Game 1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Blades Overcome 3-0 Deficit in Playoff Opener Victory - Florida Everblades
- Gladiators Rally Falls Short in Game 2 Defeat - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Shut out Despite Big Shot Advantage, Trail Royals 0-2 - Maine Mariners
- An Exciting Start to the Lions / Growlers Series - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Leap Past Lions 7-4 in Game 1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Goaltender Jake Kupsky Recalled by Colorado Eagles - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - April 22 - ECHL
- Royals Host Maine with Early Playoff Series Lead at Home - Reading Royals
- Graber Named League MVP - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Graber Named ECHL Most Valuable Player - ECHL
- Icemen Rally in Third Period for 3-2 Win in Game 1 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Notes: Game 1 vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Division Semifinal Game 2 Preview: Atlanta at Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game 1 Is Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Playoffs Begin at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades to Open Kelly Cup Playoffs at Hertz Arena - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Rd. 1, Game 1 - Swamp Rabbits AT Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Blades Overcome 3-0 Deficit in Playoff Opener Victory
- Everblades to Open Kelly Cup Playoffs at Hertz Arena
- Everblades to Hold Warm-Up Jersey Auction Benefiting St. Matthew's House
- Blades Announce 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster
- Everblades Donate Funds Raised Through Pink in the Rink Auction to 4 Words Foundation