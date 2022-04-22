ECHL Transactions - April 22

April 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 22, 2022:

Allen:

Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve

Delete Jared Bethune, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Jones, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Delete Brad Kennedy, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Alec Rauhauser, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Ryan Lemire, G added as EBUG

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Hartford

Maine:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Add Grant Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Will MacKinnon, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Ryan Lowney, D activated from reserve

Add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve

Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve

Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve

Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve

