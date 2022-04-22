ECHL Transactions - April 22
April 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 22, 2022:
Allen:
Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve
Delete Jared Bethune, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Jones, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve
Delete Brad Kennedy, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Alec Rauhauser, D activated from reserve
Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Ryan Lemire, G added as EBUG
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Hartford
Maine:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve
Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Add Grant Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Will MacKinnon, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Ryan Lowney, D activated from reserve
Add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve
Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve
Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve
Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve
Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 22, 2022
- Goaltender Jake Kupsky Recalled by Colorado Eagles - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - April 22 - ECHL
- Royals Host Maine with Early Playoff Series Lead at Home - Reading Royals
- Graber Named League MVP - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Graber Named ECHL Most Valuable Player - ECHL
- Icemen Rally in Third Period for 3-2 Win in Game 1 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Notes: Game 1 vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Division Semifinal Game 2 Preview: Atlanta at Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game 1 Is Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Playoffs Begin at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades to Open Kelly Cup Playoffs at Hertz Arena - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Rd. 1, Game 1 - Swamp Rabbits AT Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.