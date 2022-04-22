Fort Wayne's Graber Named ECHL Most Valuable Player
April 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Will Graber of the Fort Wayne Komets has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2021-22.
The Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
TJ Hensick of Toledo finished second, followed by Newfoundland's Zach O'Brien, Kris Bennett of Iowa and Utah's Charle-Edouard D'Astous.
Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Graber became the first player in ECHL history to lead the league in points (83) and plus-minus (+37) in the same season. He also led the ECHL with 57 assists while recording at least one point in 35 of his 59 games.
Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners
2021-22 Will Graber, Fort Wayne Komets
2020-21 Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder
2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye
2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets
2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers
1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights
1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights
1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers
