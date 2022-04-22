Goaltender Jake Kupsky Recalled by Colorado Eagles

BOISE, Idaho - Following the end of the regular season, goaltender Jake Kupsky has been recalled from the Idaho Steelheads by the Colorado Eagles, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

Kupsky, 26, closed the 2021-22 regular season with the Steelheads last week, finishing with a 19-17-0 record with a 2.57 GAA and a .907 save pct. with three shutouts through 38 games. The Waukeska, Wisc. native completed his first full ECHL season leading the team in wins and tied for the team lead in shutouts. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week on Dec. 14, 2021 following his second shutout of the season and was later signed by the AHL Eagles on Dec. 30, 2021. He made his ECHL debut with the Steelheads on Jan. 15, 2020 against Tulsa during his first professional season. In 49 ECHL games across the Steelheads, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and South Carolina Stingrays, Kupsky has posted a 26-25-3 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save pct. with four shutouts.

The 6-foot-3 goaltender played the majority of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers, winning the 2021 SPHL Championship while sitting in the top-five in GAA and save percentage. Prior to his professional career, Kupsky played four seasons at Union College and amassed a 23-22-5 record with a 2.86 GAA and .900 save pct. with one shutout through 59 games. He was named to the 2018-19 Mike Richter Award Watch List and was a 2017-18 ECAC Third-Team All-Star selection. He was selected 193rd overall (7th Round) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Draft.

