Growlers Leap Past Lions 7-4 in Game 1

The Newfoundland Growlers opened their 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs in wild fashion as they topped the Trois-Riviéres Lions 7-4 on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

After a nervy start from both sides, it was a surprise candidate that broke the deadlock as defenceman Matt Hellickson found himself alone on a breakaway, sliding it through the pads of Phillipe Desrosiers to make it 1-0 Newfoundland with 6:25 left in the 1st.

Trois-Riviéres wasted little time replying as Shawn St-Amant tipped a Lions point shot past Keith Petruzzelli just 29 seconds later to make it 1-1.

Julien Nantel grabbed a first period lead for the visitors as a big rebound fell on his blade in the slot where he made no mistake to put the Lions ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Gordie Green got the Growlers back to level just over two minutes into the second period with a power play snipe, making it 2-2 with 17:29 left in the 2nd.

Tyler Boland and Orrin Centazzo were both the beneficiaries of great vision from Zach O'Brien across the middle frame as the pair added tallies for Newfoundland to bring the lead to 4-2.

Peter Abbandonato got the Lions back within one 35 seconds before the second intermission as his low shot fooled Petruzzelli. Newfoundland led 4-3 going into the third.

Zach O'Brien nabbed a goal of his own after playing provider earlier in the evening as he beat Desrosiers short side with a hot shot over the glove to make it 5-3 Newfoundland with 17:35 left to go.

Olivier Archambault once again got Trois-Riviéres within one goal as he finished off a Lions 2-on-1 with 12:12 remaining in regulation.

Less than a minute later, Centazzo found an insurance marker for the hosts with his second of the game as he fired one off the crossbar and in on the man advantage to make it 6-4 Growlers.

Hellickson would join the two-goal club with an empty netter to seal it as time expired as Newfoundland held on for a thrilling 7-4 victory.

Quick Hits

The Growlers top line of Zach O'Brien (1G, 3A), Tyler Boland (1G, 1A) and Orrin Centazzo (2G) combined for eight points.

Keith Petruzzelli stopped 35 shots in his first Growlers playoff start.

Newfoundland host Trois-Rivieres once again tomorrow night at 7pm for Game 2.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - Z. O'Brien

2. NFL - O. Centazzo

3. TR - S. St-Amant

