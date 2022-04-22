Gladiators Rally Falls Short in Game 2 Defeat
April 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (0-2) mounted a furious comeback but fell short in overtime against the Jacksonville Icemen (2-0) in Game 1 of the Division Semifinal at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Hugo Roy, Mike Turner, and Cody Sylvester all scored goals in the last 4:06 of the third period, but Jacksonville's Ben Hawerchuck scored in overtime.
First Star: Ben Hawerchuck (JAX) - game-winning goal
Second Star: Brendan Harris (JAX) - goal, two assists
Third Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - goal, two assists
The first period didn't feature much offense, but what it lacked in goals it made up for in physicality. The first frame featured 24 total penalty minutes, including a pair of five-minute majors on Jacob Graves and Ian McKinnon after a spirited scrap.
The Icemen took a 3-0 lead during the second period after goals from James Sanchez (2:18), Brendan Harris (5:19), Travis Howe (10:28).
Paul McAvoy put Atlanta on the board later in the second after Cody Sylvester fed the rookie in front of the Jacksonville net (13:30).
Abbott Girduckis kicked off the third period with a power-play goal to put Jacksonville up 4-1 (9:51).
The Gladiators started a miraculous comeback with four minutes left in regulation when Hugo Roy pounded a slapshot into the top right corner of the net (15:54).
With three-and-a-half minutes left in the third and a 4-2 deficit, Head Coach Jeff Pyle pulled goaltender Joe Murdaca for an extra attacker. A minute later, Sylvester set Mike Turner up with a one-timer that Turner torched into the back of the net to slice Jacksonville's lead down to 4-3 (17:25).
Pyle pulled Murdaca again, and the Glads got to work in the offensive zone. With just seconds left in regulation, Hugo Roy rifled a shot from the right circle that got knocked down in front of the Icemen net. Sylvester bashed the loose puck into the net as the horn sounded to tie the game at 4-4 (19:59). After review, the goal was upheld, and the game was sent to overtime.
The comeback fell short in overtime when Ben Hawerchuck found the back of the net to seal Jacksonville's 5-4 win (9:12).
The Gladiators take on the Icemen again next Wednesday in Game 3 of the Division Semifinal round at 7:00 PM at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
