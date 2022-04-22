Morning Tea: Rd. 1, Game 1 - Swamp Rabbits AT Everblades

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (0-0) vs. Florida Everblades (0-0)

April 22, 2022 | 7:30 PM |2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Rd. 1 Game 1

Hertz Arena | Estero, FL

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31), Jake Jackson (16)

Linesmen: Charlie O'Connor (43), Tannum Wyzonek (74)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 7:15PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

ROUND 1: SWAMP RABBITS VS EVERBLADES SERIES

PLAYOFF SERIES RECORD:

Overall: (0-0) Home: (0-0) Away: (0-0)

Last Game:

N/A

Next Meeting:

GAME 2 - April 23, 2022 - Greenville at Florida

Season Series Record:

Overall: (5-4-1-0) Home: (3-3-1-0) Away: (2-1-0-0)

QUICK BITS

TREMEDOUS TURNAROUND:

The Swamp Rabbits season began with departures to Europe and the retirement of expected returners paving the way for a slow start. The Morning of January 15th, the Swamp Rabbits found themselves 27th of 27th in the ECHL at 9-15-6 through 30 games, having lost 10 straight from December 15th to January 14th. January 15th sparked a 3-1 win over the Everblades and the beginning of a four game streak amidst a 6 wins in 8 games run. Over a 42 game span, the Swamp Rabbits racked up 24 wins, including the fatal blow to the Orlando Solar Bears in a 3-1 home win on April 15. Greenville even added a +1 Goal Differential, climbing back from a -21 mark on the morning of January 15th.

SCOUTING THE EVERBLADES:

The Swamp Rabbits are no strangers to the game-plan of the Everblades, having met with their Round 1 foe on 10 different occasions. Football might be a game of inches on the filed, but Florida brings that concept to the roster. A bodied, physical team, Florida uses its size to help generate takeaways and leave defenses scrambling to recover, hence the +56 goal differential. The Everblades have three 70-point scorers in Angeli, McCarron, and Winiecki. These three control the offensive zone and can carry the puck long enough to wait for a viable passing option.

KILLIN' IT AT KILLIN' IT:

The league's 6th best penalty kill takes to the ice for the Swamp Rabbits side against the Everblades. Head Coach Andrew Lord says: "There has been complete buy-in from our penalty-killers and our goaltenders." At 83.8% entering the postseason, the Swamp Rabbits PK unit has consistently matched opposing power-play units. Ben Freeman, a staple on the disadvantage unit, has a racked up a pair of short handed goals during the regular season.

LEAVE IT TO BEAVER:

Former Bemidji State teammates turned Swamp Rabbits wingers Alex Ierullo and Ethan Somoza have dazzled since dawning the Navy and Orange. Since joining the Rabbits, the pair has played a combine 18 games and totaled a combined 19 points. For Somoza, 13 points in 11 games has lifted him to a primary target for defenses to be concerned with. Ierullo has appeared in just 7 games so far and has with a goal and six assists over that span.

ALL KAS NO BRAKES:

13 games in the ECHL does not mean inexperience for Christian Kasastul. The Norwegian defenseman spent most of this season with the Ontario Reign in the AHL, but has returned to the Swamp Rabbits blue line just in time for a playoff push. In six games back, Kasastul has recorded three assists and left countless forwards remembering his hits. Andrew Lord spoke of Kasastul as a "playoff defenseman."

JUST IN TONY TIME FOR PLAYOFFS:

Down the stretch, there may have been no player hotter than Anthony Rinaldi. As the Rabbits pushed for a playoff spot, Rinaldi delivered a 14 point performance over an 8 game span. With 11 multi-point games this season, including a four point (3g, 1a) night against Rapid City on April 10th, Rinaldi has proven a key piece to the offense and to the emotional state of the the Swamp Rabbits.

MR. RELIABLE:

John Lethemon started 11 of the last 13 games for the Swamp Rabbits and appeared in 12 of 14. The former Michigan State Spartan and second-year Rabbit carried his team to crucial victories down the stretch, and will receive relief, as Evan Fitzpatrick and Jacob Ingham have both been activated from Injured Reserve.

